‘Happiest Season’ Trailer: Kristen Stewart and Mackenzie Davis Lead LGBTQ Holiday Rom-Com

The comedy centers around a marriage proposal that goes awry when a woman finds out her girlfriend isn't out to her family.

Hulu and Sony Pictures have released the first official trailer for “Happiest Season,” which stars Kristen Stewart and Mackenzie Davis in a holiday-set romantic-comedy with an LGBTQ love story at the center of the plot. “Happiest Season” is the second feature from actress-turned-director Clea DuVall, who made a splash in her feature debut with the star-studded 2016 comedy “The Intervention.” Duvall co-wrote the script with her screenwriting partner Mary Holland, a comedic actress who appeared on “Veep,” in which DuVall famously played emotionless Secret Service agent Marjorie. From the looks of this trailer, that “Veep” comedic timing served both writers very well.

Per the official synopsis: “Meeting your girlfriend’s family for the first time can be tough. Planning to propose at her family’s annual Christmas dinner — until you realize that they don’t even know she’s gay — is even harder. When Abby (Kristen Stewart) learns that Harper (Mackenzie Davis) has kept their relationship a secret from her family, she begins to question the girlfriend she thought she knew. ‘Happiest Season’ is a holiday romantic comedy that hilariously captures the range of emotions tied to wanting your family’s acceptance, being true to yourself, and trying not to ruin Christmas.”

The out Stewart has played queer roles before, most notably as Joan Jett in “The Runaways,” opposite Chloë Sevigny in “Lizzie,” and in the recent biopic “JT Leroy.” As evidenced by its sanguine title, “Happiest Season” is a comedy — an all too rare occurrence when it comes to queer stories in Hollywood.

Davis is best known for her leading role on AMC’s critically beloved TV series “Halt and Catch Fire,” and more recently her indie turn opposite Charlize Theron in the Jason Reitman and Diablo Cody dark comedy “Tully” and in the action franchise outing “Terminator: Dark Fate.”

A smart and snappy riff on “The Big Chill,” “The Intervention” won star Melanie Lynskey an acting prize at the 2016 Sundance Film Festival. Director DuVall is best known for her work as an actress, having starred in films such as “The Grudge,” “Argo,” “But I’m a Cheerleader,” and “Girl, Interrupted.”

Holland, making her writing debut, also has her own role in “Happiest Season,” which co-stars Aubrey Plaza, Dan Levy, Alison Brie, Mary Steenburgen, Victor Garber, Ana Gasteyer, Jake McDorman, and Michelle Buteau. “Happiest Season” will debut as a Hulu Original film on Hulu on Wednesday, November 25. Sony Pictures and eOne co-financed the film and will retain distribution rights in Canada and the rest of the world.

Check out the first official trailer for “Happiest Season” below.

