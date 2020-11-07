‘FINALLY:’ Filmmakers, Hollywood React to Joe Biden’s Victory Against President Donald Trump

Many actors and filmmakers have spent years rallying against Trump. Now, they're rejoicing.

As news broke that Joe Biden had been elected the next President of the United States, reactions poured out on social media from filmmakers, actors, and across the industry.

In a nod to the 20 projected Electoral College votes from Pennsylvania that delivered Joe Biden a projected victory Friday morning against President Donald Trump, Spike Lee celebrated the news by posting a clip of Elton John’s “Philadelphia Freedom” on Instagram. “This Long Wait Is OVAH. FINALLY. Onward And Upward. Peace, Justice And Love,” Lee wrote.

Lee was among the indie filmmakers, actors, and Hollywood figures who quickly took to social media to react to the news that Biden had been elected 46th president. CNN and NBC News were among the first to project Biden’s win over Trump on Saturday morning. They both called Pennsylvania and its 20 electoral votes for Biden, bringing Biden’s electoral vote total to 273.

Many users also took time to celebrate that Biden’s running mate, Senator Kamala Harris, would become the first woman vice president.

As a Democrat, Biden was a strong favorite among filmmakers and others in creative fields, the same people who have spent the last four years rallying against the policies and behavior of Trump and more recently raising money for Biden.

Biden’s campaign stressed the importance of national unity, civility, and repudiating many of Trump’s policies that were enacted over the last four years. Though Biden and Trump differed on practically all policy issues, one of their starkest differences revolved around their ideas on how to manage the coronavirus pandemic: While Trump lied to the public about the threat of the coronavirus, rejected scientific consensus, and failed to enact measures to mitigate the pandemic’s damage, Biden touted a science-oriented approach and stressed the importance of mask wearing, social distancing, and other safety measures.

The strong tension between Trump and Hollywood showed its face last last month when government documents detailed the Trump administration’s plan to seek out celebrities to talk about COVID-19. The documents included dossiers on 274 celebrities, including their positions on gun legislation, abortion rights, and same-sex marriage. Many of those views, of course, were firmly to the left of Trump.

Despite his unpopularity in entertainment, Trump counts usual suspects Kid Rock, Roseanne Barr, Jon Voight, Kirstie Alley, and Scott Baio among his supporters.

Michael Moore, who predicted a Trump victory in 2016 and more recently warned the president was on track to win a second term, was among the first to share his jubilation over Biden’s victory online.

CONGRATULATIONS FELLOW AMERICANS!! TRUMP DEFEATED!!

Now we must defeat that which gave us Trump. — Michael Moore (@MMFlint) November 7, 2020

Today was the day Donald trump finally became president — Megan Amram (@meganamram) November 7, 2020

Congratulations to House Biden for taking the throne! pic.twitter.com/PWyOLgBtoo — SXSW (@sxsw) November 7, 2020

Woooooohooooo!!!!!! PHILLY!!!!! AMERICA!!!!!! BLACK FOLK!!!! BLACK PEOPLE!!!!!!!! GOD BLESS YOU!!!!!!! 💛💛💛🙏🏿🙏🏿🙏🏿 Now….let’s fight for that Senate!!!!!!! pic.twitter.com/MAxsrFDcRp — Viola Davis (@violadavis) November 7, 2020

And the first woman, the first Black woman, in the White House. — Arianna Huffington (@ariannahuff) November 7, 2020

They did this shit on Saturday so we could get fuuuuuuuuuucked up. — Seth Rogen (@Sethrogen) November 7, 2020

One of the best days of my life. — Stephen King (@StephenKing) November 7, 2020

Does everyone feel like a 90 pound weight has been lifted from their shoulders? I do! — Patricia Arquette (@PattyArquette) November 7, 2020

Me on Me

Monday: Today: pic.twitter.com/o29ihep2Kv — Americana at Brand Memes (@americanamemes) November 7, 2020

No you didn’t. You lost. https://t.co/M1RQAaF6L8 — Chris Evans (@ChrisEvans) November 7, 2020

The entire neighborhood honking and screaming, dogs barking… after a much needed rain in LA this morning… Overcast but sun coming through. pic.twitter.com/5E7xnA5vMG — Lulu Wang (@thumbelulu) November 7, 2020

Thank you, Philadelphia! On behalf of all of us, THANK YOU, THANK YOU! pic.twitter.com/3q9XfmPWEW — Ava DuVernay (@ava) November 7, 2020

Bye bye you stupid nitwit douche canoe. — Taika Waititi (@TaikaWaititi) November 7, 2020

OMG

HE DID IT,SHE DID IT,THEY DID IT🎉🌟💋❤️

I JUMPED ON MY BED…‼️

HAPPINESS IS JUST A THING

CALLED PRESIDENT JOE ….&

VICE PRESIDENT KAMALA‼️

KAMALA THE FIRST WOMAN, A

BEAUTIFUL WOMAN OF COLOR❤️

GOD BLESS OUR AMAZING

PRESIDENT ELECT🙏🏼,

OUR VICE PRES.ELECT🙌🏽

& GOD BLESS🇺🇸 — Cher (@cher) November 7, 2020

We must heal. But first, we must gloat. Cc: @realDonaldTrump — Kumail Nanjiani (@kumailn) November 7, 2020

