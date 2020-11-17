‘I Hate Suzie’ Trailer: HBO Max Announces Premiere Date of British Drama

The British drama is slated to hit HBO Max on November 19.

Lucy Prebble wrote and co-executive produced “Succession,” one of the best television shows in recent memory. Now, the writer’s latest project, the British drama “I Hate Suzie,” is nearly ready to make its American debut. HBO Max premiered the trailer for the upcoming show on Monday.

Per HBO Max, the synopsis reads: Suzie Pickles (Billie Piper), a star on the wane, has her whole life upended when her phone is hacked and a photo of her in an extremely compromising position is released for the whole world to see. This excruciatingly honest show follows the various stages of Suzie’s trauma episode by episode, through Shock, Denial, Fear, Shame, Bargaining, Guilt, Anger and Acceptance as Suzie and her best friend and manager Naomi try to hold her life, career, and marriage together in the face of being exposed for who she truly is. But who the hell even is that?

Each episode of the show follows its hapless protagonist as she works through her shock, anger, and eventual acceptance of the situation while working to keep her career and life together. All eight episodes of “I Hate Suzie” will premiere on HBO Max on Thursday, November 19. The show first premiered on Sky Atlantic on August 27. HBO Max acquired the U.S. rights to the show in early October.

“I Hate Suzie” is one of a growing number of new dramas that are available on HBO Max, which launched in May. The streaming service released Ridley Scott’s “Raised by Wolves,” the platform’s first major drama, on September 3. The Kaley Cuoco-led “The Flight Attendant” is slated to premiere on November 26, while drama films such as “Unpregnant” and “Charm City Kings” hit the streaming service earlier in the year.

Piper has appeared in a variety of other projects beyond “I Hate Suzie.” She recently starred in shows such as “Penny Dreadful” and “Collateral,” as well as the hit “Doctor Who” and “Doctor Who Confidential.” She also appeared in British films such as “Eternal Beauty” and “Rare Beasts.” As for Prebble, “I Hate Suzie” marks her third television credit, following “Succession” and “Secret Diary of a Call Girl.”

Check out the trailer for ” I Hate Suzie” below:

