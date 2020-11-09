Jordan Peele’s Next Film After ‘Get Out’ and ‘Us’ Set for July 2022 from Universal Pictures

Universal is sticking with Peele after the successes of "Get Out" and Us."

Universal Pictures confirms Jordan Peele’s third directorial effort will be released July 22, 2022. Details around the project are remaining under wraps for now. Deadline reports the movie will keep Peele in the horror genre. The writer-director has emerged as one of the genre’s most acclaimed voices in recent years thanks to the successes of “Get Out” and Us.” Universal released both of those films to grosses of over $250 million worldwide.

“Get Out” became one of the buzziest films of the 21st Century after it opened in February 2017 to acclaim and huge box office returns, earning $255 million on a $4.5 million production budget. Peele picked up the Academy Award for Best Original Screenplay, one of four Oscar nominations the film received. “Get Out” was also nominated for Best Picture and Best Director, making Peele only the fifth Black filmmaker in history to compete for the Academy Award for Best Director.

Peele followed “Get Out” with “Us,” which matched the $255 million worldwide gross of “Get Out.” While a more polarizing effort among critics and fans, “Us” garnered a passionate fan following and universal acclaim for Lupita Nyong’o two leading performances. Shortly after the release of “Get Out,” Peele said he already had four additional genre films ready to rollout over the next decade. “Us” was one of these projects, and it appears Peele is ready to start work on the next.

“I have four other social thrillers that I want to unveil in the next decade,” Peele said at the time. “The best and scariest monsters in the world are human beings and what we are capable of especially when we get together. I’ve been working on these premises about these different social demons, these innately human monsters that are woven into the fabric of how we think and how we interact, and each one of my movies is going to be about a different one of these social demons.”

As for whether or not the July 2022 film could be an “Us” sequel, the jury is still out. Peele said after the “Us” release that he was open to keeping the door open for future installments set in the same universe. When pitched the idea of an “Us” movie universe, the writer-director responded, “Sure! It’s a fun one. There’s a lot going on there. The ‘Us-verse’ … I like that.”

