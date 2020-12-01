‘Let Him Go’ Thrives as Early PVOD Release While ‘New Mutants’ Still Strong

The charts reveal clues to an evolving market. This week shows that the Universal/Focus Features strategy for PVOD seems to be working.

Two recent films shared top honors this week on leading VOD charts. Of top significance is the early success of “Let Him Go” (Focus), one of several current releases from Universal and its specialty unit that is available for $19.99 only three weeks after its theatrical debut. “The New Mutants” (Disney), which was released in August and has a lower $5.99 cost placed #1 on two charts.

“Let Him Go,” a contemporary Western starring Kevin Costner and Diane Lane, soared on FandangoNow and Apple TV, two charts that provide the most immediate response. The former ranks by dollars paid; the latter lists by number of transactions. Placing ahead of films with much lower prices suggests very strong interest and hints that the Universal/Focus strategy could be working. The film also placed #6 at Google Play. With an earlier deadline, Spectrum usually lags behind the others; expect it to show up next week.

Also scoring well this week, with #2 placement on all but Spectrum (with its midweek debut) is Paramount comedy “Buddy Games.” The $5.99 film, directed by and starring Josh Duhamel, had a four-day jump in theaters that brought very little business but enough exposure to elevate its home play.

“The New Mutants” is one of two films to place on all four charts, taking #4 and #6 where it didn’t lead. The other is “Fatman” (Saban). The comedy stars Mel Gibson as a Santa Claus portrayer who finds himself targeted by a 12-year-old set on vengeance. The $6.99 film, in its second week out, placed third or fourth across the board, including a strong showing at revenue-ranking FandangoNow despite its lower cost.

Showing up on three charts are “Unhinged” (Solstice), a multi-week theatrical top performer now at standard VOD pricing, and the Russian-produced, Chinese-filmed “The Iron Mask” (Lionsgate) which includes Arnold Schwarzenneger and Jackie Chan in its cast. The latter, also standard priced, is a sequel to “Forbidden Empire,” which had a token U.S. release in 2015 but at the time was the biggest locally produced film ever in Russia.

The response to “Let Him Go” comes after the positive-but-lesser interest horror comedy “Come Play” (Focus) on PVOD. It ranked as high as #2 at Spectrum. “Freaky” from Universal comes out this week, then the studio’s just-opened “Croods: A New Age” becomes available at $19.99 on December 23.

Netflix subscribers continue to show a higher interest in routine originals over more high-profile selections. “The Christmas Chronicles 2” with Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell has been #1 since Thursday, replacing “Hillbilly Elegy” which only had one day atop their list. “The Beast,” an Italian variation on the “Taken” genre, is #2 right after its debut. Credit Netflix for recognizing a desire for action and violence during the Thanksgiving holiday.

Apple TV

Ranked by number of transactions, with position as of Monday, November 30

1. Let Him Go (Focus) – $19.99

2. Buddy Games (Paramount) – $5.99

3. Fatman (Saban) – $6.99

4. Elf (Warner Bros.) – $3.99

5. Unhinged (Solstice) – $4.99

6. The New Mutants (Disney) – $5.99

7. National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation (Warner Bros.) – $3.99

8. Iron Mask (Lionsgate) – $5.99

9. The Holiday (Sony) – $2.99

10. Planes, Trains and Automobiles (Paramount) – $3.99

FandangoNOW

Ranked by revenue accrued not transactions, for November 23 – 29

1. Let Him Go (Focus) – $19.99

2. Buddy Games (Paramount) – $5.99

3. Fatman (Saban) – $6.99

4. The New Mutants (Disney) – $5.99

5. Come Play (Focus) – $19.99

6. Unhinged (Solstice) – $4.99

7. Mulan (Disney) – $19.99

8. The Informer (Vertical) – $19.99

9. Love and Monsters (Paramount) – $19.99

10. Iron Mask (Lionsgate) – $5.99

Marvel

Spectrum

Ranked by transactions between November 20 – 26; all priced $6.99 except where noted

1. The New Mutants (Disney)

2. Come Play (Focus) – $19.99

3. Fatman (Saban)

4. Antebellum (Lionsgate)

5. Spell (Paramount) – $9.99

6. Chick Fight (Quiver)

7. Friendsgiving (Saban)

8. The Nest (IFC)

9. Trolls World Tour (Universal)

10. The Informer (Vertical) – $19.99

Google Play

Ranked by number of transactions, with the daily position as of Monday, November 30

1. The New Mutants (Disney) – $5.99

2. Buddy Games (Paramount) – $5.99

3. Iron Mask (Lionsgate) – $5.99

4. Fatman (Saban) – $6.99

5. Unhinged (Solstice) – $4.99

6. Let Him Go (Focus) – $19.99

7. National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation (Warner Bros.) – $3.99

8. Bill & Ted Face the Music (United Artists) – $5.99

9. Elf (Warner Bros.) – $3.99

10. After We Collided (Open Road) – $3.99

Netflix Movies

Most-viewed, current ranking as of Monday, November 30; originals include both Netflix-produced and -acquired titles

1. The Christmas Chronicles 2 (2020 Netflix original)

2. The Beast (2020 Italian Netflix original)

3. Hillbilly Elegy (2020 Netflix original)

4. The Grinch (2018 theatrical release)

5. Hard Kill (2020 VOD release)

6. The Christmas Chronicles (2018 Netflix original)

7. How the Grinch Stole Christmas (2003 theatrical release)

8. Don’t Listen (2020 Netflix original)

9. Jingle Jangle (2020 Netflix original)

10. Cloudy With a Chance of Meatballs 2 (2013 theatrical release)

