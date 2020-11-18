Ming-Na Wen Wants Fans to Start Petition to Bring Her ‘Mandalorian’ Character Back

"The Mandalorian" actress encouraged fans to create a petition to bring her elite assassin character back to the show.

Fennec Shand, an elite assassin who crossed paths with Mando on Tatooine, was one the most well-received newcomers to appear in the first season of “The Mandalorian.” Ming-Na Wen, who portrayed the character, recently opened up about her desire to see Fennec appear in future installments of the popular Disney+ television series.

In an interview with Insider, Wen noted that though her character’s fate appeared dire at the end of Season 1’s fifth episode, she’d jump at the opportunity to portray Fennec Shand in “The Mandalorian” again and encouraged fans to start a petition.

“I would like for you to start a petition,” Wen told Insider. “I think they just announced (‘The Mandalorian’) was picked up for Season 3. “So, I want you to start a petition, sort of like what they did with #CoulsonLives — #FennecLives.”

Wen’s mention of #CoulsonLives was a reference to the fan petition that was started following the death of Clark Gregg’s Agent Coulson character in 2012 film “The Avengers.” Gregg would go on to star in Marvel Cinematic Universe show “Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.,” which recently ended its 7-season run. Wen also starred in the series as Melinda May.

Though Fennec Shand was shot in the stomach at point-blank range at the end of the episode she appeared in, more than a few “Star Wars” characters have survived worse fates; Maul recovered after being sliced in half by Obi-Wan Kenobi in “The Phantom Menace” and became a prominent character in several “Star Wars” shows, while Anakin Skywalker and Darth Sidious returned after suffering similarly dire injuries. Boba Fett also survived being thrown into the Sarlaac pit and made a brief appearance at the end of “The Mandalorian” Season 2’s premiere episode — which is unlikely to be the last time the bounty hunter appears in the show. A mysterious individual was seen approaching Fennec Shand’s body at the end of Season 1 Episode 5, which has led to speculation about the character’s fate.



As for “The Mandalorian,” Disney+ is continuing to release new Season 2 episodes every Friday. A handful of beloved franchise characters are expected to appear throughout the rest of the season, including ex-jedi Ahsoka Tano.

