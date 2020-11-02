Netflix’s ‘Holidate’ and VOD ‘After We Collided’ Thrive as Romance Beats Horror Over Halloween

Blumhouse horror "The Craft: Legacy" makes a strong debut while "After We Collided" thrives in its second week.

Despite the plethora of horror and other genre releases that glutted home platforms this week, romance “After We Collided” placed best on VOD charts this weekend. It ranked #1 at both Apple TV and Google Play, both of which rank by transactions.

“Unhinged” is #1 at FandangoNow, which is based on revenue and gives an edge to Premium VOD titles like this $19.99 entry. Cable giant Spectrum still shows the Alec Baldwin-starring mystery “An Imperfect Murder,” which has little action elsewhere, atop its chart.

Surging late on the charts, “The Craft: Legacy” from Blumhouse Prods. and indie director Zoe Lister-Jones performed strongly at $19.99. It likely missed the top spot at FandangoNow because its full-week chart covered four days prior to its Friday release, but still took the #2 spot there. It is #3 at Apple TV and Google Play, despite its higher cost.

As the evolving strategies surrounding VOD releases emerge, the placements this week show different routes to success. “After We Collided,” despite being a sequel, opted for a $6.99 price. The results are positive with a strong two-week showing. Meantime, “Unhinged” — which is not available on all platforms (including Apple TV) — clearly has been able to sustain PVOD interest with a boost from its theatrical run.

Related 'The Craft: Legacy' Director Zoe Lister-Jones Explains That Shocking Last Act Reveal

'Holidate' Review: Emma Roberts and Luke Bracey Are Better Than This Predictable Netflix Rom-Com Related 'Euphoria' Wins Emmy for Contemporary Makeup

'The Lord of the Rings': Everything You Need to Know About Amazon's Big Money Adaptation

“The Craft: Legacy” has the benefit of sequel interest plus the Halloween connection. It sits in the home market sweet spot: franchise familiarity, timeliness, a low budget, and it garnered views at $19.99.

Paramount attempted the same route with an original, “Spell.” Set within an Appalachian hoodoo community. It continues the studio’s recent flight to VOD in different forms. At $19.99, “Love & Monsters” had a couple weeks of success. “Spell” has an unusual $9.99 price, with less immediate appeal than “The Craft.” It ranked on all charts except for the early-deadline Spectrum.

The best of the library titles parallel what clicks in theaters. “Beetlejuice” took #2 at Apple TV and Google Play while placing #11 in relatively few theaters. “Hocus Pocus,” which has been the standout theatrical and the 2018 “Halloween” remake both made multiple charts.

Netflix

Netflix is original-title heavy this week. So much so that “Rebecca,” out only just over a week, is no longer in their top 10, with “The Trial of the Chicago 7” long gone. Zooming to the top is “Holidate,” their romance about a couple who fake a relationship to relieve a year of holiday anxiety. The Emma Roberts-starring film is strong enough to be outpacing their miniseries “The Queen’s Gambit” despite its sky-high response. Also new this week at #2 is “Rogue City,” a Marseilles-set policier in French, which the BBC produced but acquired by Netflix. “His House,” a horror film about a Sudanese family fighting off evil in their new English town is #3. If nothing else, the platform finds a response for a broad array of genres and national original releases.

Apple TV

Ranked by number of transactions, with position as of Monday, November 2

1. After We Collided (Briarcliff) – $6.99

2. Beetlejuice (Warner Bros.) – $3.99

3. The Craft: Legacy (Sony) – $19.99

4. World War Z (uncut) (Paramount) – $2.99

5. Halloween (2018) (Universal) – $3.99

6. Spell (Paramount) – $9.99

7. Hocus Pocus (Disney) – $3.99

8. Trump Card (Cloudburst) – $3.99

9. Sonic the Hedgehog (Paramount) – $0.99

10. Halloween (1978) (Compass) – $3.99

FandangoNOW

Ranked by revenue accrued not transactions, for October 26 – November 2

1. Unhinged (Solstice) – $19.99

2. The Craft: Legacy (Sony) – $19.99

3. After We Collided (Briarcliffe) – $6.99

4. Spell (Paramount) – $9.99

5. Love and Monsters (Paramount) – $19.99

6. Mulan (Disney) – $29.99

7. Peninsula (Well Go USA) – $12.99

8. The Call (Cinedigm) – $6.99

9. Antebellum (Lionsgate) – $19.99

10. Halloween (2018) (Universal) – $3.99

Spectrum

Ranked by transactions between October 23-29; all priced $6.99 except where noted

1. An Imperfect Murder (Quiver)

2. Love and Monsters (Paramount) – $19.99

3. After We Collided (Briarcliffe)

4. Happy Halloween: Scooby Doo! (Warner Bros.)

5. Ava (Vertical)

6. Friendsgiving (Saban))

7. Ghostbusters (1984) (Sony)

8. The Secret: Dare to Dream (Gravitas Ventures)

9. Then Came You (Vertical)

10. The Secrets We Keep (Bleecker Street)

Google Play

Ranked by number of transactions, with the daily position as of Monday, November 2

1. After We Collided (Briarcliffe) – $6.99

2. Beetlejuice (Warner Bros.) – $3.99

3. The Craft: Legacy (Sony) – $19.99

4. Halloween (2018) – $3.99

5. Hocus Pocus (Disney) – $3.99

6. Sonic the Hedgehog (Paramount) – $0.99

7. Love and Monsters (Paramount) – $19.99

8. Trump Card (Cloudburst) – $3.99

9. Spell (Paramount) – $9.99

10. Unhinged (Solstice) – $19.99

Netflix Movies

Most-viewed, current ranking as of Monday, November 2

1. Holidate (2020 Netflix original)

2. Rogue City (2020 Netflix French original)

3. His House (2020 Netflix British original)

4. The Secret of Saqqara Tomb (2020 Netflix original documentary)

5. Over the Moon (2020 Netflix animated original)

6. Hubie Halloween (2020 Netflix original)

7. Knock Knock (2015 theatrical release)

8. The Grinch (2018 theatrical release)

9. Nobody Sleeps in the Woods Tonight (2020 Polish Netflix original)

10. ParaNorman (2012 theatrical release)

Sign Up: Stay on top of the latest breaking film and TV news! Sign up for our Email Newsletters here.