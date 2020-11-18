‘One Night in Miami’ First Trailer: Regina King’s Best Director Oscar Nomination Calls

The film imagines a celebration between Muhammad Ali, Malcolm X, Sam Cooke, and Jim Brown after Ali's first World Heavyweight Championship.

Amazon has released the first trailer for “One Night in Miami,” the star-studded directorial debut from Oscar and Emmy-winning actress Regina King. Based on the play of the same name by Kemp Powers, who wrote the screenplay, the film envisions one night in the lives of four monumental Black legends: Muhammad Ali, Malcolm X, Sam Cooke, and Jim Brown as they celebrate Ali’s historic 1964 win over Sonny Liston in a Miami hotel. “One Night in Miami” premiered to rave reviews at this year’s Venice Film Festival, with critics singling out King’s cinematic directing and the powerful performances of the four main players.

Here’s Amazon’s official synopsis: “On one incredible night in 1964, four icons of sports, music, and activism gathered to celebrate one of the biggest upsets in boxing history. When underdog Cassius Clay, soon to be called Muhammad Ali, (Eli Goree), defeats heavy weight champion Sonny Liston at the Miami Convention Hall, Clay memorialized the event with three of his friends: Malcolm X (Kingsley Ben-Adir), Sam Cooke (Leslie Odom Jr.) and Jim Brown (Aldis Hodge). ‘One Night In Miami’ is a fictional account inspired by the historic night these four formidable figures spent together. It looks at the struggles these men faced and the vital role they each played in the civil rights movement and cultural upheaval of the 1960s. More than 40 years later, their conversations on racial injustice, religion, and personal responsibility still resonate.”

In her rave review out of Venice, IndieWire’s Kate Erbland called “One Night in Miami” a “vividly imagined” film “that crackles with all the hopes and fears and dreams and possibilities of both the men it tracks and the blossoming filmmaking talent behind the camera. …an emotionally accurate telling, one that always endeavors to find the real people underneath the famous gloss. ‘One Night in Miami’ hits so hard because it remains joyfully, often painfully grounded in what makes a person extraordinary, even when the world isn’t ready for them.”

In addition to the four main actors, “One Night in Miami” also stars Joaquina Kalukango, Nicolette Robinson, Beau Bridges, and Lance Reddick.

Amazon Studios will release “One Night in Miami” in select theaters December 25, 2020 and on Prime Video January 15, 2021. Check out the first trailer below:

