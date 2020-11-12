Producers Guild Shifts Key Dates for the 32nd Annual PGA Awards

Despite a shifting calendar, the Producers Guild of America Awards will still be held on March 24, 2021.

The Producers Guild of America is fine-tuning its awards season calendar, announcing several adjustments to key dates in the run-up to the 32nd Annual Producers Guild Awards. On September 30, the organization announced a revised timeline for the awards, to maintain alignment with the delayed Oscars, now being held on April 25, 2021, two months later than originally scheduled.

While today’s changes include the opening and closing of some poll windows for the PGA, one thing that remains the same is the previously announced date for the awards ceremony itself, still planned for March 24, 2021. Details about the virtual event are still forthcoming.

The PGA Awards date changes are primarily focused on the categories of Documentary Motion Pictures, Theatrical Motion Pictures, Animated Motion Pictures, TV Series/Specials, Televised/Streamed Motion Pictures. The close of nomination polls originally planned for March 11 has been moved up to March 7, with nominations announced on March 8 instead of March 12. In light of those adjustments, the opening of final polls for those categories has been shifted from March 12 to March 8.

Unrelated to the above adjustments, the announcement of nominees for Documentary Feature Film has been moved up from February 11 to February 2.

Details about eligibility dates for the Guild’s Innovation Award, as well as the annual PGA East and West Coast Celebrations of 2021 Producers Guild Awards nominees and producing teams will be announced at a later date.

The new and confirmed key dates for the 32nd Annual Producers Guild Awards season are as follows (Changes have been italicized.)

Eligibility Period for 2021 Producers Guild Awards

Television Series/Specials, Televised or Streamed Motion Pictures, Sports Children’s and Short Form Programs: January 1, 2020 – December 31, 2020

Theatrical Motion Pictures, Animated Theatrical Motion Pictures, Documentary Motion Pictures: January 1, 2020 – February 28, 2021

Notice of Producing Credits Form Deadline

Documentary Motion Pictures: Friday, November 6, 2020

Television Series/Specials: Friday, November 13, 2020

Televised or Streamed Motion Pictures: Friday, November 13, 2020

Sports Children’s and Short Form Programs: Friday, November 13, 2020

Theatrical Motion Pictures and Animated Theatrical Motion Pictures: Friday, November 20, 2020

Screener Submission Deadline

Documentary Motion Pictures ONLY: Friday, November 6, 2020

Nomination Polls Open

Television Programs (Sports, Children’s and Short Form Programs): Thursday, February 11, 2021

Television Programs (Series/Specials): Thursday, February 25, 2021

Television Programs (Televised or Streamed Motion Pictures): Thursday, February 25, 2021

Theatrical Motion Pictures and Animated Theatrical Motion Pictures: Thursday, February 25, 2021

Nomination Polls Close

Television Programs (Sports, Children’s and Short Form Programs): Thursday, February 25, 2021

Television Programs (Series/Specials): Sunday, March 7, 2021 at 2 pm PT

Television Programs (Televised or Streamed Motion Pictures): Sunday, March 7, 2021 at 2 pm PT

Theatrical Motion Pictures and Animated Theatrical Motion Pictures: Sunday, March 7, 2021 at 2 pm PT

Nominees Announced

Documentary Motion Pictures: Tuesday, February 2, 2021

Television Programs (Sports, Children’s and Short Form Programs): Friday, February 26, 2021

Television Programs (Series/Specials): Monday, March 8, 2021

Television Programs (Televised or Streamed Motion Pictures): Monday, March 8, 2021

Theatrical Motion Pictures and Animated Theatrical Motion Pictures: Monday, March 8, 2021

Final Polls Open

Television Programs (Sports, Children’s and Short Form Programs): Friday, February 26, 2021

Documentary Motion Pictures: Monday, March 8, 2021

Television Programs (Series/Specials): Monday, March 8, 2021

Television Programs (Televised or Streamed Motion Pictures): Monday, March 8, 2021

Theatrical Motion Pictures and Animated Theatrical Motion Pictures: Monday, March 8, 2021

Final Polls Close

Television Programs (Sports, Children’s and Short Form Programs): Monday, March 8, 2021

Documentary Motion Pictures: Friday, March 19, 2021

Television Programs (Series/Specials): Friday, March 19, 2021

Television Programs (Televised or Streamed Motion Pictures): Friday, March 19, 2021

Theatrical Motion Pictures and Animated Theatrical Motion Pictures: Friday, March 19, 2021

Awards Show

Wednesday, March 24, 2021

Sign Up: Stay on top of the latest breaking film and TV news! Sign up for our Email Newsletters here.