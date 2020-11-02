Sacha Baron Cohen Reveals Security Almost Derailed ‘Borat 2’ Trump Fat Suit: ‘I Was Terrified’

The comedian lied about having a pacemaker in order to get passed through security while wearing his fat suit.

Sacha Baron Cohen continued to pull back the curtain on his buzzy “Borat” sequel during a November 2 visit to “The Ellen DeGeneres Show,” revealing that his Donald Trump fat suit stunt almost got ruined by security. The stunt sees Baron Cohen as Borat dressed as Trump sneaking into the Conservative Political Action Conference to crash a Mike Pence speech. In order to get inside the conference, Baron Cohen first had to pass the event’s security team.

“I got into a different disguise. I did Trump’s hair differently,” Baron Cohen said, revealing he tweaked the Trump look ever so slightly in an attempt not to raise any eyebrows from security. “I got past CPAC security and got past TSA, but actually the TSA was wand-ing me and they basically got to my chest and it beeped. I was terrified, obviously, the moment they touch my body — it’s a fat suit, so I wouldn’t have been allowed in. They said, ‘Why is it beeping?’ I said it was a pacemaker.”

Baron Cohen’s pacemaker lie worked and the TSA security guard continued to wand him down. “Down by my belly it beeped again,” the comedian said. “He said, ‘Well, what’s that?’ And I didn’t know what to say, and he said, ‘Well, hold on, it’s the wire to the pacemaker, yeah?’ And I go, ‘Yeah, yeah, of course.’ And he let me in.”

Baron Cohen told The New York Times prior to the “Borat 2” release on Amazon Prime Video that his Trump transformation required a 56-inch fat suit and five hours of makeup and prosthetic application. The “Borat” team modeled the suit after Trump’s real measurements, at least that’s what Baron Cohen claims. The comedian then had to hide in the CPAC bathroom for five hours in order to crash the conference at the exact time Pence was making his speech.

“Bear in mind, I spent five hours in makeup that morning with the prosthetic team changing my face into Trump’s face,” Baron Cohen said. “This fat suit is huge. It’s a 56-inch fat suit to turn my waist into Trump’s because we had estimated that was the most realistic.”

“Borat 2” is now streaming on Amazon Prime Video.

