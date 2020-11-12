Safdie Brothers Assault Your Senses with New Oneohtrix Point Never Video — Watch

"Lost but Never Alone" is the new collaboration between the Safdies and the electronic musician, who teamed for "Good Time" and "Uncut Gems."

Say goodbye to your brain, and prepare to be melted into a tripped-out stupor with the latest collaboration between filmmakers Josh and Benny Safdie and electronic multi-hyphenate Oneohtrix Point Never. The creative mind meld has unleashed the new video for “Lost but Never Alone,” a track off the electronic musician also known as Daniel Lopatin’s new album, “Magic Oneohtrix Point Never.” Check it out below.

The Safdies and Lopatin have established themselves as one of the most visceral director/composer partnerships in contemporary cinema, as Lopatin provided the synth-heavy, nerve-rattling scores for the Safdies’ critically acclaimed films “Good Time” and “Uncut Gems.” Meanwhile, the filmmakers previously helmed the video for Oneohtrix Point Never’s 2017 “The Pure and the Damned.”

“Nostalgia is both warming and deeply depressing,” Josh Safdie said. “It’s a love/hate relationship. Emotions themselves are haunting. ‘Lost but Never Alone’ is a haunted piece of surfing — a screen-capture of our desire to pull meaning from the past at all times and the triumph of breaking through it with something else.”

Safdie also said that throughout the pandemic, the brothers and Lopatin kept in touch, “sharing airchecks from mid-level radio dials from yesterday… Cut up and edited so as to evade copyright problems playing entire songs.”

“The results,” Josh Safdie said, “are these 40-minute streams of time captured with snippets of radio-songs…. Aptly, one station in particular was known as ‘Beautiful Music.’ As the album took shape and I’d hear pieces of tracks, cut-ups a la Steve Reich, the ghosts of upper and lower dial radio started to haunt me, I loved the feeling. I love the album and this song in particular fills me with a deep sense of sadness, angst, loneliness, creativity and, of course, triumph. We’re all lost but never alone.”

Next up for the Safdies, Showtime back in February ordered a pilot for “The Curse,” a parody of HGTV set to star Nathan Fielder and Benny Safdie. Fielder is co-writing the show with the Safdies, and both brothers are directing.

“Lost but Never Alone” is directed by Josh and Benny Safdie, written by the Safdies with Ronald Bronstein, and edited by Benny Safdie. The video premiered on Amazon Music’s Twitch Channel as part of a ONEOHTRIX POINT NEVER PRESENTS: “THE PIT” broadcast.

Sign Up: Stay on top of the latest breaking film and TV news! Sign up for our Email Newsletters here.