Pixar’s ‘Soul’ Will Help the World Recover From the Bitter Pill of 2020

The studio's latest animated achievement is poised to be the feel-good movie of a very difficult year.

No matter how you slice it, 2020 has been a tough slog for most of the world, and there are many challenges ahead. While there has been no shortage of great cinema over the last several months, we’re overdue for a feel-good movie. Enter Pixar’s “Soul,” which was previewed for some American journalists this week in advance of its December release on Disney+.

Co-directed by Pete Docter (“Inside Out”) and Kemp Powers (“One Night in Miami”), the imaginative story of a jazz musician attempting to avoid the afterlife marks the first Pixar movie with a Black lead, and blends its lively celebration of music with a broader emotional drama about finding purpose in life. All of that means it’s bound to resonate in the midst of Oscar season, and not only in the animation category.

In this week’s episode of Screen Talk, Eric Kohn and Anne Thompson escape the anxiety of the election by discussing the merits of “Soul” — doing their best to avoid any big spoilers — and how it compares to some of the other contenders this season.

Listen to the full episode below.



