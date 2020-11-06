Stephen Colbert Fights Tears While Eviscerating Trump’s Election Lies: ‘He Tried to Poison Democracy’

“Republicans have to speak up. All of them," Colbert said. "For evil to succeed, all that is necessary is for good men to do nothing."

Stephen Colbert started the November 5 episode of his “A Late Show” by eviscerating the lies Donald Trump is peddling about the 2020 presidential election results. The president gave a press conference shortly before Colbert recorded the episode and claimed that “if you count the legal votes, I easily win. If you count the illegal votes, they can try to steal the election from us.” Trump declared “historic election interference” is taking place, which led to an impassioned monologue from Colbert in which he fought back tears at one point while condemning Trump’s conspiracies.

“We’re taping this just a little while after Donald Trump walked into the White House briefing room and tried to poison American democracy,” Colbert said. “That’s why I’m not sitting down yet. I just don’t feel like it yet. That’s also why I’m dressed for a funeral. Because Donald Trump tried really hard to kill something tonight.”

Colbert said Trump’s claims are made up of “just nonsensical stuff about illegal vote dumps and corrupt election officials and secret Democratic counting cabals and, I don’t know, long-form birth certificates, probably. It’s all the same. And if you didn’t know that Joe Biden was getting close to 270, Donald Trump just provided all the proof you will ever need.”

“We all knew he would do this,” the late night host continued. “What I did not know is that it would hurt so much. I didn’t expect this to break my heart. For him to cast a dark shadow on our most sacred right, from the briefing room in the White House — our house, not his — that is devastating. … This is heartbreaking for the same reason that I didn’t want him to get COVID, certainly why I wanted him to survive, because he is the president of the United States. That office means something and that office should have some shred of decency.”

Colbert then called on Republicans all over the United States to “speak up” against Trump. “All of them,” he added, “Because for evil to succeed, all that is necessary is for good men to do nothing. So say something, right now, Republicans.”

Watch Colbert’s full November 5 monologue in the video below.

