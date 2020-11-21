‘Stranger Things’: Robert Englund Among New Cast for Season 4

The actor behind the iconic "A Nightmare on Elm Street" villain will play a recurring role in the next season of "Stranger Things."

The man behind legendary horror villain Freddy Krueger is coming to “Stranger Things.” Netflix’s wildly popular show announced a slew of new casting details on Friday, including the news that Robert Englund will play a recurring role in “Stranger Things” Season 4.

The show’s social media accounts revealed that Englund is among the newcomers who will appear in the series’ fourth season. Englund will portray Victor Creel, a disturbed and intimidating man who is imprisoned in a psychiatric hospital for a gruesome murder in the 1950s. There’s no telling how the character will fit into the show’s supernatural universe, but Englund’s pedigree suggests that the answer will be all sorts of sinister; Englund rose to fame for his work in the “Nightmare on Elm Street” film franchise and has appeared in a variety of other horror films.

A premiere date for “Stranger Things” Season 4 has not been announced.

Englund isn’t the only actor from an iconic franchise who will appear in Season 4; Jamie Campbell Bower (“Harry Potter”) will be joining “Stranger Things” as a series regular and will portray Peter Ballard, a caring man who works as an orderly at the psychiatric hospital. Peter is tired of the brutality he witnesses day after day and is ready to take a stand. Other new series regulars include Eduardo Franco (“Booksmart”), who will portray Argyle, “a fun-loving stoner who proudly delivers delicious pizza pies for Surfer Boy Pizza,” and Joseph Quinn (“Catherine the Great,” “Game of Thrones”), who is the head of Hawkins High’s Dungeons & Dragons club, aka The Hellfire Club.

As for other newcomers in recurring roles, Tom Wlaschiha (“Game of Thrones”) will play Dmitri, a Russian prison guard, Sherman Augustus (“Westworld”) will play the intelligent and no-nonsense Lt. Colonel Sullivan, Mason Dye (“The Goldbergs”) will play rich athlete Jason Carver, and Nikola Djuricko (“Genius”) will portray Yuri, a seedy and unpredictable Russian smuggler.

While there’s still no release date for “Stranger Things” Season 4, the show teased the upcoming season in a February video that also revealed Hopper (David Harbour) would return. Time will tell how he breaks out of the Russian prison where he’s being detained, but it sounds like there are a slew of surprises waiting for him back home.

