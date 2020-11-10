‘Superintelligence’ Trailer: Melissa McCarthy Must Save the World in HBO Max Comedy Film

The comedy from writers and director of "The Boss" premieres on HBO Max Thanksgiving Day.

HBO Max has released the first trailer for “Superintelligence,” a new comedy about the surveillance state starring Melissa McCarthy and Bobby Cannavale. “Superintelligence” is McCarthy’s fourth collaboration with her husband Ben Falcone, who directed McCarthy in “Tammy” (2014), “The Boss” (2016), and “Life of the Party” (2018), all of which the couple co-wrote together. “Superintelligence” is written by Steve Mallory, who was the third credited writer on “The Boss.”

Per the official synopsis: “Nothing extraordinary ever happens to Carol Peters, so when she starts getting snarky backtalk from her TV, phone and microwave, she thinks she is being punked or losing her mind. In fact, the world’s first superintelligence has selected her for observation, taking over her life… with a bigger, more ominous plan to take over everything. Now Carol is humanity’s last chance to prove that people are worth saving.”

“Superintelligence” also stars James Corden as the voice of Super Intelligence, “Atlanta” star Bryan Tyree Henry, “Veep” star Sam Richardson, “Deadpool” star Karan Soni, and Jean Smart as the President of the United States.

In an interview with People, McCarthy said the film is about “technology’s dominance over our lives, but also is a lovely reminder that people may be flawed but they’re still worth saving.” The actress also added that starring in the film resulted in her acting opposite nobody for days on end. “I spent weeks and weeks talking to inanimate objects,” she said. “I just never thought I’d be able to say, ‘I had the loveliest chat with a toaster oven today.'”

Following her breakout performance in 2011’s blockbuster comedy “Bridesmaids,” McCarthy became a major box office name with hits such as “Identity Thief” with Jason Bateman and “The Heat” with Sandra Bullock, both released in 2013. She had another hit in 2015 with “Spy,” written and directed by Paul Feig. Her career took a turn for the prestigious in 2018 when she starred in Marielle Heller’s dark comedy “Can You Ever Forgive Me?,” for which she received an Academy Award nomination for Best Actress.

“Superintelligence “will be available to stream on HBO Max Nov. 26. Check out the first official trailer below.

