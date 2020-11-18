‘The Boys’ Team Reacts to Trump Supporters Dressed as Homelander: ‘Ignorant Dumb-F*ckery’

"Are they actually watching the show?" Eric Kripke asks about Trump supporters dressing as "The Boys" villain.

Spotted at last week’s Million MAGA March in Washington D.C. were supporters of Donald Trump dressed as Homelander, the sadistic and racist superpowered villain played by Anthony Starr on “The Boys.” The march was thrown to stand up for Trump following his defeat to Joe Biden in the presidential election, but “The Boys” showrunner Eric Kripke isn’t sure why anyone would use Homelander as a sign of support. “Are they actually watching the show?” Kripke asked his social media followers about Homelander-dressed Trump supporters.

Over the first two seasons of “The Boys,” Homelander has devolved into a xenophobic white nationalist, a misogynistic narcissist, and a murderer who became the romantic partner of a Nazi leader. As Kripke reminded Trump supporters, equating the president with Homelander isn’t exactly a compliment for Trump in the slightest. Starr summed up the Trump supporters with his own social media post: “The art of ignorant dumbfuckerry.”

“He’s physically the strongest man in the world and the most dangerous man in the world, but I’ve always viewed him, right off the bat, as the weakest character on the show, emotionally and maybe arguably spiritually,” Starr told Collider earlier this year about his character. “He’s crippled, really. He’s just dysfunctional. He has a very difficult time dealing with his own humanity. If you compare him to Superman, his kryptonite is his own humanity, which he’s constantly trying to avoid but also can’t escape. It’s one of the most important things that you always see that vulnerability. It’s a weakness.”

As for where Homleander will be going in Season 3, Starr teased: “There are two words that Eric has said to me about Season 3. His description for Homelander Season 3 was, ‘Two words, homicidal maniac.’ That’s all I know.”

“The Boys” wrapped up its Season 2 run on Amazon Prime Video earlier this fall and has been renewed for a third season. Amazon and Kripke are also moving forward on a spinoff series that focuses on superheroes in college.

