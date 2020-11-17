‘The Mandalorian’: Katee Sackhoff Talks Bringing Bo-Katan to Live-Action

Sackhoff discussed Bo-Katan's live-action debut in a recent interview and noted that there's a story to be told between her character and a key "Mandalorian" villain.

“The Mandalorian” is rife with “Star Wars” cameos, and last week’s surprise appearance of Bo-Katan, a Mandalorian and leader of the Nite Owls, was one of the show’s most significant surprises yet. Katee Sackhoff, who portrayed the character on the third episode of “The Mandalorian” Season 2, recently discussed working on the series and the possibilities for Bo-Katan in future episodes.

Sackhoff, who also voiced Bo-Katan in the “Star Wars: The Clone Wars” and “Star Wars Rebels” animated series, recently spoke to Entertainment Tonight about the character’s live-action debut and her history performing in “Star Wars” shows.

“My dad raised me on sci-fi and ‘Star Wars’ so this is a dream come true,” Sackhoff told Entertainment Tonight. “When the news of ‘The Mandalorian’ came out I sort of thought to myself in the back of my mind, ‘you never know.’ I knew that it probably wouldn’t happen; fan castings never happen. I slyly mentioned it to Dave Filoni and he was like, ‘Well, you never know’ in his cheeky little way. When I got a phone call to sit down with Jon Favreau, my brain exploded.”

Bo-Katan was a key character in several episodes of “Star Wars: The Clone Wars,” where she resisted former Sith lord Maul’s rule and allied herself with Obi-Wan Kenobi. She eventually acquired the Darksaber during the events of “Star Wars Rebels” and began leading a handful of Mandalorians. It’s still unclear how Moff Gideon took the iconic weapon from Bo-Katan.

Sackhoff said that “there is a story there,” regarding her character’s misplaced Darksaber, but she declined to confirm that Bo-Katan will return in later episodes. That said, given Bo-Katan’s close ties to Mandalorian culture and the myriad loose ends surrounding Moff Gideon (Giancarlo Esposito) and the Darksaber, franchise fans have reason to expect that Sackhoff will reappear later in the season. As for her character’s growth, Sackhoff noted that Bo-Katan still has a mission to complete and suggested that her ego may play a part in her future adventures.

“She’s got something else going on in her mind and everything she does is purposeful, and I think that is new for her,” Sackhoff said in the ET interview. “She’s grown into the role of a leader and finally believes she is that leader, but there is an ego that comes with that for her that may or may not work against her.”

Bo-Katan is one of a handful of popular “Star Wars” characters who have or are expected to appear in “The Mandalorian” Season 2. Legendary bounty hunter Boba Fett (Temeura Morrison, who portrayed Jango Fett in “Attack of the Clones”) briefly appeared in the end of the show’s Season 2 premiere and will likely return later in the season, while ex-Jedi Ahsoka Tano (Rosario Dawson) is expected to make her live-action debut in an upcoming episode. Esposito’s Moff Gideon is expected to return, as is fellow Season 1 character Mayfeld (Bill Burr).

Sackhoff’s interview with Entertainment Tonight can be viewed here.

