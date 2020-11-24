‘The New Mutants’ and ‘Unhinged’ Dominate VOD Charts at $5.99

Also new this week: Focus Features' "Come Play," which is still in theaters, is now available on Premium VOD.

The erratic world of VOD consumption saw a lift this week with debuts of “The New Mutants” (Disney) and “Unhinged” (Solstice), films that were the first wide releases when theaters began to reopen in August. Ninety days later, normal windows dictate that it’s time for non-premium availability. (They each rent for $5.99.)

Disney’s Marvel spin-off took the top spot at Apple TV and FandangoNow, while Russell Crowe’s stalker thriller is #1 at Google Play. Two items of note: “Mutants” shows its strength by taking the top spot at Fandango, which ranks by revenue, not transactions; that’s impressive for a standard-price title. Unlike “Mutants,” “Unhinged” had a PVOD release and now sees a revival at its lower price.

These two titles were the only ones to place on three charts. (Spectrum’s weekly chart lags behind and will likely show them next week.) “Unhinged” placed #2 and #3 elsewhere, while “Mutants” was #5 on Google. Spectrum lists “The Informer” (Vertical) in first.

The sole new PVOD release is “Come Play,” which Focus opened in theaters October 30. It also was #4 in theaters this weekend, though like all titles it saw little revenue ($550,000). The Amblin Entertainment horror title grossed about $8 million in theaters. It came in at #3 at FandangoNow (its weeklong chart included three days of the film’s availability) and is at #8 on Google Play.

“Iron Mask” (Lionsgate), a Russian-Chinese $50 million coproduction that saw minor foreign theatrical response last year, stars Jackie Chan and Arnold Schwarzenegger in the story of Peter the Great; it got as high as #2 at Apple TV. “Jiu Jitsu” (Avenue), a $25 million Cyprus-shot tale of martial artists taking on aliens, starring Nicolas Cage, Tony Jaa, and Alain Moussi, placed on two charts.

The oddball title of the week “My Cousin Vinny” (Disney, former Fox) is #4 at Apple TV. It showed up prior to Rudolph Giuliani citing the 1992 film during his sweaty press conference November 20. Maybe he channel-surfs VOD platforms in his spare time.

Christmas has taken control at Netflix, which features in seven of its top 10 titles. At #1 is sequel “The Princess Switch: Switched Again Part 2.” Originals dominate their listings; expect “Christmas on the Square” with Dolly Parton to rise quickly. Meantime, “The Life Ahead” with another icon, Sophia Loren, fell off the chart after a week. The streamer reports the Italian production is an international success with initial high placement in all their territories.

An original twist this week on their chart at #7 is “If Anything Happens to You.” The 12-minute film describes how grieving parents recover after a child dies in a school shooting.

Apple TV

Ranked by number of transactions, with position as of Monday, November 23

1. The New Mutants (Disney) – $5.99

2. Iron Mask (Lionsgate) – $5.99

3. Unhinged (Solstice) – $4.99

4. My Cousin Vinny (Disney) – $3.99

5. Embattled (IFC) – $5.99

6. The Nest (IFC) – $3.99

7. A Rainy Day in New York (MPI) – $3.99

8. Jiu Jitsu (Avenue) – $6.99

9. Elf (Warner Bros.) – $3.99

10. Terra Willy: Unexplored Planet (Viva) – $3.99

FandangoNOW

Ranked by revenue accrued not transactions, for November 16 – 22

1. The New Mutants (Disney) – $5.99

2. Unhinged (Solstice) – $19.99

3. Come Play (Focus) – $19.99

4. The Informer (Vertical) – $19.99

5. Mulan (Disney) – $29.99

6. Iron Mask (Lionsgate) – $5.99

7. Chick Fight (Quiver) – $5.99

8. Love and Monsters (Paramount) – $19.99

9. Jiu Jitsui (Avenue) – $6.99

10. Dreamland (Paramount) – $9.99

Spectrum

Ranked by transactions between November 13 – 19; all priced $6.99 except where noted

1. The Informer (Vertical) – $19.99

2. Spell (Paramount) – $9.99

3. Antebellum (Lionsgate)

4. The Dark and the Wicked (RLJE)

5. Bill & Ted Face the Music (United Artists)

6. Chick Fight (Quiver)

7. Recon (Brainstorm)

8. Friendsgiving (Saban)

9. Mortal (Saban)

10. Echo Boomers (Saban)

Skip Bolden

Google Play

Ranked by number of transactions, with the daily position as of Monday, November 23

1. Unhinged (Solstice) – $4.99

2. Iron Mask (Lionsgate) – $5.99

3. Megan Is Missing (Anchor Bay) – $1.99

4. Mulan (Disney) – $19.99

5. The New Mutants (Disney) – $5.99

6. After We Collided (Briarcliff) – $6.99

7. Bill & Ted Face the Music (United Artists) – $5.99

8. Come Play (Focus) – $19.99

9. Ava (Vertical) – $6.99

10. Love and Monsters (Paramount) – $19.99

Netflix Movies

Most-viewed, current ranking as of Monday, November 23; originals include both Netflix-produced and -acquired titles

1. The Princess Switch: Switched Again Part 2 (2020 Netflix original)

2. Cloudy With a Chance of Meatballs 2 (2013 theatrical release)

3. The Grinch (2018 theatrical release)

4. Christmas on the Square (2020 Netflix original)

5. Jingle Jangle (2020 Netflix original)

6. How the Grinch Stole Christmas (2003 theatrical release)

7. If Anything Happens to You (2020 Netflix short)

8. Alien Xmas (2020 Netflix original)

9. The Christmas Chronicles (2018 Netflix original)

10. Holidate (2020 Netflix original)

