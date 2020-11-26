‘The Prom’ New Trailer: Streep, Kidman, and More Dazzle in Ryan Murphy’s Big Netflix Musical

The snazzy Broadway adaptation hits select theaters and streams on Netflix December 11.

The latest trailer for director Ryan Murphy’s “The Prom,” the star-stuffed movie musical adaptation of the beloved Broadway musical, has landed from Netflix. Meryl Streep, Nicole Kidman, Kerry Washington, James Corden, Andrew Rannells, Keegan-Michael Key, and many more headline this splashy song-and-dance movie, which arrives on the streaming platform and in select theaters on December 11. Watch the new trailer below.

One of the year’s buzziest late-breaking awards season contenders, and already anticipated for its infectious soundtrack, “The Prom” is the film adaptation of Chad Beguelin, Bob Martin and Matthew Sklar’s award-winning, Tony-nominated Broadway musical. Here’s the synopsis courtesy of Netflix:

Dee Dee Allen (three-time Academy Award winner Meryl Streep) and Barry Glickman (Tony Award winnerJames Corden) are New York City stage stars with a crisis on their hands: their expensive new Broadway show is a major flop that has suddenly flatlined their careers. Meanwhile, in small-town Indiana, high school student Emma Nolan (newcomer Jo Ellen Pellman) is experiencing a very different kind of heartbreak: despite the support of the high school principal (Keegan-Michael Key), the head of the PTA (Kerry Washington) has banned her from attending the prom with her girlfriend, Alyssa (Ariana DeBose). When Dee Dee and Barry decide that Emma’s predicament is the perfect cause to help resurrect their public images, they hit the road with Angie (Academy Award winner Nicole Kidman) and Trent (Andrew Rannells), another pair of cynical actors looking for a professional lift. But when their self-absorbed celebrity activism unexpectedly backfires, the foursome find their own lives upended as they rally to give Emma a night where she can truly celebrate who she is.

The original musical was nominated for six Tony Awards in 2019, including Best Musical. The film version’s screenplay comes from Bob Martin and Chad Beguelin; the film is produced by Ryan Murphy, Alexis Martin Woodall, Adam Anders, Dori Berinstein, and Bill Damaschke.

“The Prom” is the latest entrant to the Ryan Murphy film and television universe currently reigning on Netflix. This year alone, he released the popular series “Ratched” and “Hollywood,” and also mounted another Broadway adaptation for the streamer, the film “The Boys in the Band,” which was directed by Joe Mantello.

