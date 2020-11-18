‘The Wilds’ Trailer: Amazon’s Teen Survival Drama Echoes ‘Lord of the Flies’ and ‘Lost’

Amazon's first young adult series will follow a group of teen girls who struggle to survive on a deserted island.

Being a teenager is tough. It’s especially tough being a teenager when your plane crashes on a deserted island. That’s the premise of Amazon Prime Video’s upcoming “The Wilds,” which will premiere December 11. Amazon released the trailer today for “The Wilds,” which has been billed as Prime Video’s first YA show.

The show’s official synopsis reads: “Part survival drama, part dystopic slumber party, ‘The Wilds’ follows a group of teen girls from different backgrounds who must fight for survival after a plane crash strands them on a deserted island. The castaways both clash and bond as they learn more about each other, the secrets they keep, and the traumas they’ve all endured. There’s just one twist to this thrilling drama… these girls did not end up on this island by accident.”

The first episode of the series will be available to stream for free on Prime Video’s YouTube, Instagram, Twitter, and Facebook pages from December 11-25. The first episode will also be available on Prime Video with no Prime account necessary during the same time period.

The series stars Rachel Griffiths, Sophia Ali, Shannon Berry, Jenna Clause, Reign Edwards, Mia Healey, Helena Howard, Erana James, Sarah Pidgeon, David Sullivan, and Troy Winbush. “The Wilds” is co-produced by Amazon Studios and ABC Signature and created by Sarah Streicher (“Daredevil”), who executive produces alongside Amy B. Harris (“Sex and the City,” “The Carrie Diaries”), Jamie Tarses (“Happy Endings”), and Dylan Clark (“The Batman,” “Bird Box”).

“The Wilds” was given a series order by Amazon in May 2019 as part of the company’s initiative to create more young adult television content. At the time, Streicher stated she was eager to use the deserted island framing to tell a story about traditional teenage problems.

“Coming of age is not for the faint of heart,” Streicher said in a 2019 statement. “It can take as much grit and fire to survive our teenage years as it would to survive, say, on a deserted island. The Wilds grew from that notion, and it’s afforded me an opportunity to explore teenage-hood in all of its perils, joys, and heartbreaks. I’m beyond thrilled that it’s found a home at Amazon.”

Check out the trailer for “The Wilds” below:

Sign Up: Stay on top of the latest breaking film and TV news! Sign up for our Email Newsletters here.