‘Tiger’ Trailer: HBO Documentary Will Examine the Highs and Lows of Tiger Woods’ Career

The rise, fall, and triumphant return of golf legend Tiger Woods will be examined in “Tiger,” HBO’s upcoming two-part documentary. The premium cabler released the trailer for the documentary on Thursday.

Per HBO, “Tiger” highlights never-before-seen-footage and interviews with those who know Woods best, including his former caddy and close friend, Steve Williams; golf legend Sir Nick Faldo; his father Earl Woods’ friend and biographer, Pete McDaniel; Tiger’s first true love, Dina Parr; and Rachel Uchitel, the woman at the center of the sex scandal that forever altered Tiger’s world, breaking her silence for the first time.

The documentary will premiere in January 2021. A specific release date is under wraps.

Woods is regarded as one of the greatest golfers in the sport’s history and has won three PGA Tour events. Woods began golfing professionally in 1996 and was one of the sport’s leading players before going on hiatus in 2009 amid reports that he had had an extramarital affairs. Woods lost a variety of sponsorship deals following the reports. He performed inconsistently upon returning to the sport in 2010 and suffered from a variety of injuries. Woods has enjoyed a career resurgence in recent years and won the 2019 Masters.

The documentary is produced by HBO Sports and Jigsaw Productions in association with Our Time Projects. Alex Gibney, who recently made headlines for his “Totally Under Control” documentary, will executive produce alongside Sam Pollard, Stacey Offman, Richard Perello, Armen Keteyian and Jeff Benedict. “Tiger” is directed by Matthew Heineman (“Cartel Land,” “A Private War”) and Matthew Hamachek (“Amanda Knox”).

“Few global icons are more visible and less understood than Tiger Woods,” Peter Nelson, Executive Vice President, HBO Sports, said in a statement earlier in the year. “His prodigy came with painstaking sacrifice; his perfected athleticism immobilized him in agony before the age of 40; his self-made fame enabled a self-destructive world of secrecy; and his redemptive reemergence posed as many questions as it answered — not only about one of the greatest sportsmen ever to live, but also the greater American society that engulfed him. Now, directors Matthew Heineman and Matthew Hamachek provide viewers a definitively nuanced portrait of Eldrick ‘Tiger’ Woods.”

Check out the trailer for “Tiger” below:

