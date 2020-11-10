‘Wild Mountain Thyme’ Trailer: Emily Blunt, Jamie Dornan Get Their Own Irish ‘Moonstruck’

Writer-director John Patrick Shanley returns to filmmaking for the first time since 2008's "Doubt."

The last time John Patrick Shanley was behind the camera it was for the 2008 religious drama “Doubt,” which landed him an Oscar nomination for Best Adapted Screenplay and garnered four acting nominations for Meryl Streep, Philip Seymour Hoffman, Amy Adams, and Viola Davis. For “Wild Mountain Thyme,” Shanley’s first movie in 12 years, the writer-director is traveling down a much lighter path and returning to the romantic charms of his scripts for “Joe Versus the Volcano” and “Moonstruck,” the latter of which won him the Oscar for Best Original Screenplay.

The official synopsis from Bleecker Street for “Wild Mountain Thyme” reads: “John Patrick Shanley, who created the classic ‘Moonstruck,’ brings his sweeping romantic vision to Ireland with ‘Wild Mountain Thyme.’ The headstrong farmer Rosemary Muldoon (Emily Blunt) has her heart set on winning her neighbor Anthony Reilly’s love. The problem is Anthony (Jamie Dornan) seems to have inherited a family curse, and remains oblivious to his beautiful admirer. Stung by his father Tony’s (Christopher Walken) plans to sell the family farm to his American nephew (Jon Hamm), Anthony is jolted into pursuing his dreams in this comedic, moving, and wildly romantic tale.”

Blunt was supposed to grace the big screen earlier this year as the star of “A Quiet Place Part II,” but the pandemic forced Paramount Pictures to delay the horror sequel into April 2021. As a result, “Wild Mountain Thyme” is Blunt’s only movie offering of 2020 and her first film role since starring as Mary Poppins in the 2018 Disney sequel “Mary Poppins Returns.” Dornan, meanwhile, voiced a character in “Trolls World Tour” earlier this year and just appeared in the science-fiction indie “Synchronic,” which opened in theaters at the end of October via Well Go USA Entertainment.

Blunt told People magazine earlier this year that “Wild Mountain Thyme” is “undeniably the most beautifully written script I read in a long time,” adding, “I think I have been very much wanting to do something more intimate. And usually the more intimate or smaller the film, the more that there’s a willingness to kind of carve out new space for itself because you’re not having to contort a film to hit a great opening weekend number.”

“Wild Mountain Thyme” will open in theaters and on demand starting December 11, 2020 via Bleecker Street. Watch the official trailer for the romance in the video below.

Sign Up: Stay on top of the latest breaking film and TV news! Sign up for our Email Newsletters here.