‘World of Wong Kar Wai’ Exclusive: Watch Footage from 7 Dazzling New 4K Restorations

Celebrate the 20th anniversary of "In the Mood for Love" with a dazzling 4K restoration.

It’s a great time to be a Wong Kar Wai fan. Not only is the Hong Kong auteur at work on a new directorial project (“Blossoms,” see more information about the dramatic series here) and planning a mysterious sequel to his 1994 classic “Chungking Express,” but seven of Wong’s best films have gotten brand new 4K restorations courtesy of The Criterion Collection and L’immagine Rtrovata. Janus Films will be rolling out the restorations later this year in a package titled “The World of Wong Kar Wai.”

The official “World of Wong Kar Wai” synopsis from Janus Films reads: “Films you’ll love for 10,000 years, the cinema of Wong Kar Wai is steeped in sensual colors, groundbreaking editing, and heart-wrenching drama. Janus Films is proud to present a touring retrospective that includes brand-new restorations of seven of the master’s most dazzling films, including the US premiere of ‘Chungking Express’ and the world premiere of newly restored films ‘As Tears Go By,’ ‘Days of Being Wild,’ ‘Fallen Angels,’ ‘Happy Together,’ a director’s cut of ‘The Hand,’ and on the occasion of it’s twentieth anniversary, a newly restored ‘In the Mood for Love.’ The retrospective will debut November 25 at Film at Lincoln Center in New York, to be followed by a nationwide rollout.”

The 4K restoration of “In the Mood for Love” world premiered at the New York Film Festival. The entire retrospective event was originally set to kick off over the summer but was delayed in the midst of the pandemic. The restorations will be available in the Film at Lincoln Center virtual cinema, giving cinephiles across the country the chance to watch the restorations from the comfort of their own homes. Tickets are now on sale at the Film at Lincoln Center website.

“Wong Kar-wai’s films are simply intoxicating, both in their visual splendor and in the delicate way he plays with time, structure, and memory,” said Florence Almozini, FLC’s Associate Director of Programming, in a statement. “We are thrilled to be partnering with Janus Films on this landmark retrospective, and to give New York audiences a chance to revisit Wong’s masterpieces in new restorations.”

Janus Films’ Wong Kar Wai retrospective will open December 11 in Los Angeles, Boston, San Francisco, Chicago, Washington D.C., and more. Watch an exclusive trailer for the 4K restorations in the video below.

Janus Films

Sign Up: Stay on top of the latest breaking film and TV news! Sign up for our Email Newsletters here.