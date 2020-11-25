Xavier Dolan Making TV Debut with Drama ‘The Night Logan Woke Up’

The filmmaker behind the acclaimed "Mommy" is preparing to make his television directorial debut.

Xavier Dolan, the filmmaker behind films such as “Mommy” and “Matthias & Maxime,” is preparing to make his television directorial debut.

Variety reported that Dolan is working on “The Night Logan Woke Up,” a psychological thriller miniseries that is adapted from Michel Marc Bouchard’s eponymous theater production. Dolan will write and direct the five-part series and is teaming with film production company StudioCanal, the Canal Plus premium TV network, and Quebecor Content for the project.

The miniseries will star original cast members from Bouchard’s play, including Dolan, Julie Le Breton, Magalie Lépine-Blondeau, Éric Bruneau and Patrick Hivon, and Julianne Côté.

Per Variety, the series, which mixes horror, humor and drama, takes place in the early 1990s and follows Mimi and her brother Jules, who are best friends with Logan. The boys are on the baseball team and have just won the regional championship while Mimi dreams of a life in the theater. Together, they think about moving to the U.S. But in October 1991, Logan, nearing his 17th birthday, rapes 14-year-old Mimi, shattering the two families.

Production on the series is expected to begin in March 2021. “The Night Logan Woke Up” is slated to air on Quebecor Content and Canal Plus sometime in 2022.

“We are truly honored to be able to offer our partners the very first drama series by Xavier Dolan, one of the world’s best modern filmmakers,” Francoise Guyonnet, executive managing director for TV series at StudioCanal, said in a statement. “Xavier Dolan tells deeply human stories with a unique voice and has an ability to create real relationships on screen.”

“The Night Logan Woke Up” will serve as Dolan’s television directorial debut. He previously made a name for himself via films such as the aforementioned “Mommy,” which received critical acclaim, grossed over $13 million, and earned and the Best Motion Picture award from the Canadian Screen Awards, among other accolades. Dolan recently played a minor role in horror film “It Chapter Two,” where he portrayed Adrian Mellon, a victim of a hate crime. He is also slated to appear in Xavier Giannoli’s upcoming “Lost Illusions” drama film as Raoul Nathan.

