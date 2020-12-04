4K Movies: Start Your Collection with ‘Tenet’ and Other Films

Here's a selection of films to get your 4K UHD collection started, including "Ex Machina," an Alfred Hitchcock collection, and more. (Plus all of them come with Blu-ray and digital copies, too.)

Finally took the plunge and upgraded your home theater setup to a 4K ultra HD experience, but find that you now also need to upgrade your DVD and Blu-ray collection? You’re in luck — there are plenty of affordable box sets and 4K films that will allow you to beef up your movie collection for a modest investment.

From classic Hollywood to big-budget action, add films of all genres to your bookshelf. Though, let’s be honest, this selection leans heavily towards action because there’s no better way to make sure your new TV is calibrated correctly than via watching copious explosions and/or car chases.

First things first: If you want to amass a respectable (if small) collection quickly, you’re going to want to stock up on a few box sets. This Columbia Classics box set comes with 4K, Blu-ray, DVD, AND digital codes of six different movies from several different decades. You’ll get “Mr. Smith Goes to Washington,” “Lawrence of Arabia,” “Dr. Strangelove,” “Gandhi,” “A League of Their Own,” and “Jerry Maguire” all remastered in 4K (some with HDR, Dolby Vision, and Dolby Atmos features as well), plus a slew of bonus material for each film and a hardcover book. Each film comes in its own packaging, so you can display them separately or in the large decorative box they are packaged in together.

Get four Hitchcock classics — “Rear Window,” “Vertigo,” “Psycho,” and “The Birds” — plus hours of bonus features (including documentaries, expert commentaries, interviews, screen tests, storyboards, and the uncut and edited versions of “Psycho”) for just $12 per film. Considering you’ll also get Blu-ray copies and digital codes, this is quite a steal for the price.

Another steal of a box set, this 4K + Blu-ray + digital combo includes copies of all three films — “Back to the Future,” “Back to the Future Part II,” and “Back to the Future Part III” — plus a collectible levitating hoverboard replica, behind-the-scenes documentaries, archival featurettes, deleted scenes, music videos, audio commentaries, and an hour’s worth of new special features (including audition tapes of now-famous celebrities who weren’t cast in the films).

And now for some good-old fashioned action movies, starting with this eight-film (“film”) “Fast & Furious” collection, featuring 4K, Blu-ray, and digital copies of “The Fast and the Furious,” “2 Fast 2 Furious,” “The Fast and the Furious: Tokyo Drift,” “Fast & Furious,” “Fast Five,” “Fast & Furious 6,” “Furious 7,” and “The Fate of the Furious,” plus bonus features.

Cars not your thing? May we suggest dinosaurs, like this five-movie “Jurassic Park” collection that gives you 4K, Blu-ray, and digital copies of “Jurassic Park,” “The Lost World,” “Jurassic Park III,” “Jurassic World,” and “Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom.”

Per film, the cost of these four Daniel Craig James Bond films is around $10 each, which is a steal for Blu-rays let alone 4K UHD (AND Blu-ray AND digital copies of each). Included: “Casino Royale,” “Quantum of Solace,” “Skyfall,” and “Spectre.”

Similarly, for just over $10 each you can own all three chapters of Keanu Reeves kicking so much ass in the “John Wick” movies. You’ll get 4K and digital copies of “John Wick,” “John Wick: Chapter 2,” and “John Wick: Chapter 3 — Parabellum.”

This “Scarface” box set technically does include two movies, but the price tag is still a little dubious considering you’re getting 4K, Blu-ray, and digital copies of Brian De Palma’s 1983 classic, plus a Blu-ray of the 1932 “Scarface” with newly restored original theatrical and alternate censored versions. “The World is Yours” collectible statue is cool, but it’s not like there’s any cocaine in this thing.

How about a new release? Settle in for your first of many watches of “Tenet,” then tweet @hijean and explain to me what the heck is actually happening, thanks in advance. Get 4K, Blu-ray, and digital copies for less than the cost of a movie ticket + jumbo popcorn combo.

This Best Picture winner will look even more stunning and crisp on your new 4K TV screen with this 4K, Blu-ray, and digital combo.

Think of how stunning Jennifer Lopez’s leggy entrance + sultry dance to Fiona Apple’s “Criminal” will be in 4K — like climbing into a warm fur with Jenny from the Block herself. Like the rest of the films on this list, this one comes with 4K, Blu-ray, and digital copies.

Any Alex Garland film would be a great 4K purchase, but why not the one that won an Oscar for its visual effects? For less than $10 it would be hard to pass this one up (and yes, it too comes with 4K, Blu-ray, and digital copies).

