Aronofsky and Libatique Plan Reunion After ‘mother,’ Almodóvar Shuts Out Streamers for New Film

The ever-busy Almodóvar has two features and two short films in development and the release of "The Human Voice" set for 2021.

Some promising updates have arrived regarding two fan favorite auteurs: Pedro Almodóvar and Darren Aronofsky. Both artists appear set to begin work on new feature films in 2021. In an interview with Screen Daily, Almodóvar’s brother and longtime producer Agustin Almodóvar revealed March 2021 is being eyed to start production on “Parallel Mothers,” Pedro’s latest feature. The project is set to reunite the filmmaker with his acting muse Penélope Cruz (“Volver,” “Broken Embraces,” “Pain and Glory”) and will not head to streaming despite multiple offers.

“For those of us who love seeing films on the big screen these are worrying times, as the threat of the theatrical window cracking comes closer and closer,” Augustin said. “However, we think theatrical exhibition should be fought for. Old-school as we are, we are planning Pedro’s next feature for the theatrical circuit despite several offers for it to be original content from streamers.”

The script for “Parallel Mothers” is finished and the Almodóvar brothers are currently “completing the technical crew and rest of the cast” ahead of the March 2021 production start. The film is one of two features they have in development along with an English-language adaptation of Lucia Berlin’s “A Manual For Cleaning Women,” a first draft for which has been completed. Pedro told IndieWire in February that his English-language short film “The Human Voice” was being used as a test to see if he’s comfortable with English-language productions ahead of “A Manual For Cleaning Women.” The Tilda Swinton-starring “Human Voice” world premiered at the Venice Film Festival this year and Sony Pictures Classics will be releasing it in 2021. The project is one of several shorts on Pedro’s docket.

“We have also got two short projects: the first is ‘Strange Way Of Life,’ a 20-to-30-minute Almodóvar-style western to be made right after Pedro’s next feature,” Augustin told Screen Daily. “The other short is a dystopian story about the end of cinema.”

As for Aronofsky, the director appears set to start production in the near future on his first feature film project since the 2017 release of his polarizing Jennifer Lawrence vehicle “mother!” The movie will reunite Aronofsky with his longtime cinematographer Matthew Libatique, who confirmed to Rappler this month the Aronofsky movie will be next on his docket once production wraps on Olivia Wilde’s “Don’t Worry Darling,” which Libatique is currently filming.

All Libatique could tease of the new movie is the following: “After ‘Don’t Worry Darling,’ I’m planning to make a small film with Aronofsky that obviously I can’t talk about. But yeah, that’s the next thing for me.”

Expect more official details about Almodóvar’s “Parallel Mothers” and Aronofsky’s new movie to emerge in the new year.

