Arianna Bocco Named President of IFC Films

The veteran acquisitions executive will oversee all of IFC Films, including its streaming service, which is a key piece of AMC Networks' streaming strategy.

Arianna Bocco, who for over a decade has led acquisitions at IFC Films, has been named the distributor’s next president.

IFC Films parent AMC Networks announced Bocco’s promotion in a release Wednesday. The distributor is currently led by Co-President Lisa Schwartz, who is leaving the company at the end of the year after 14 years.

“Arianna is a talented and respected executive who has established IFC Films as a leading platform for new, emerging voices as well as acclaimed filmmakers, and through her acquisitions she has helped create a wide-ranging library of celebrated independent films for the company,” said AMC Networks COO Ed Carroll. “I’m confident that Arianna will bring her unmatched expertise and depth of knowledge to lead IFC Films to continued success and as we serve new audiences through our IFC Films Unlimited streaming offering.”

Bocco is being promoted to a newly created role, where she will continue to oversee acquisitions, production, marketing, and publicity, while adding oversight of theatrical distribution and the streaming service IFC Films Unlimited. She will report to Miguel Penella, president of SVOD at AMC Networks.

IFC Films Unlimited launched in 2019 and has over 1,000 titles from IFC’s 20 years in business. The company in October reported the service has seen 300 percent subscriber growth since the pandemic started.

The new corporate structure speaks to the growing importance of streaming to AMC Networks and how the company is leveraging the collective strength of its various specialty brands to compete in the streaming wars. IndieWire recently reported how Shudder, an AMC streaming service, finds success in the niche genre space.

Penella oversees the company’s streaming bundle, AMC+, which includes IFC’s service as well as Acorn TV, Shudder, Sundance Now, UMC, and RLJE Films. Penella reports to Carroll.

Since joining IFC Films in 2006, Bocco has spearheaded all of its acquisitions and earned a reputation for her excellent taste and sharp instincts. Among the hundreds of films acquired by IFC under her leadership are several Oscar winners and nominees, including Richard Linklater’s “Boyhood,” the Palme d’Or winner “4 Months, 3 Weeks and 2 Days,” Jennifer Kent’s “The Babadook,” and Armando Iannucci’s “The Death of Stalin” and “In The Loop.”

IFC recently acquired “Kurt Vonnegut: Unstuck in Time” and “MLK/FBI.”

“IFC Films is synonymous with quality, innovation and filmmaker-driven cinema,” said Bocco. “I could not be more excited by the opportunity to embrace this prestigious reputation and lead the company forward by continuing our commitment to bringing audiences dynamic films, diverse auteurs, and thought provoking art in new and exciting ways.”

IFC Films has found success in its pandemic release strategy, which has including releasing titles including “Relic,” “The Wretched,” and “The Rental” both on demand and at drive-ins.

