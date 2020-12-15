‘Billie Eilish: The World’s A Little Blurry’ Trailer: Go Behind the Scenes with the Wunderkind

The ubiquitous American songstress gets the documentary treatment courtesy of Apple TV+ and filmmaker R.J. Cutler.

Apple TV+ has released the first official trailer for “Billie Eilish: The World’s A Little Blurry,” directed by award-winning filmmaker R.J. Cutler (“Belushi,” “The September Issue,” “The War Room”), which will premiere in theaters and on Apple TV+ in February 2021. The film marks the second foray for Apple TV+ into the music documentary sphere, following Spike Jonze’s well-received “Beastie Boys Story,” which premiered on the streaming service and had a limited theatrical run in April.

An early teaser featured footage of Eilish as a toddler, sitting at a piano gleefully tapping out a few notes. Apple TV’s initial announcement of the project focused on the singer/songwriter’s jam-packed 2019, which saw the release of her debut album, “When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?,” which won the 18-year-old Best New Artist, Album of the Year, Record of the Year, Song of the Year, and Best Pop Vocal Album at this year’s 62nd Grammy Awards in January. She followed that with a rousing performance of The Beatles’ “Yesterday” at the 92nd Oscars, and the release of Eilish’s take on an official James Bond theme song for Cary Fukunaga’s “No Time to Die.”

Cutler is most broadly known for directing the award-winning fashion documentary “The September Issue,” which captured fascinating behind-the-scenes details of the inner workings of notorious American Vogue editor-in-chief Anna Wintour. His first film, “The War Room,” received an Academy Award nomination for Best Documentary. Cutler has a range of interests, a keen eye for compelling non-fiction storytelling, and an ability to get reticent subjects to open up. It will be interesting to see his take on the wunderkind musician.

“Beastie Boys Story” was a key part of Apple TV+’s awards season campaigning; the documentary received five Emmys nominations, including the Outstanding Documentary or Nonfiction Special category. Though the documentary did not win any Emmys, it received a positive reception from critics, including IndieWire’s Eric Kohn.

The documentary hails from Apple Original Films, in association with Interscope Films, The Darkroom, This Machine, and Lighthouse Management & Media. The film will premiere in select theaters and on Apple TV+ in February of next year. Check out the first official trailer for “Billie Eilish: The World’s A Little Blurry” below.

