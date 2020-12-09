British Independent Film Award Noms Led by ‘Saint Maud,’ ‘His House,’ ‘Calm with Horses’

"The Father" and "Mogul Mowgli" also lead the pack of this year's indie Brit noms.

The 2020 British Independent Film Awards nominations were revealed Wednesday morning by British actors Holliday Grainger (“The Borgias”) and Micheal Ward (“Lovers Rock”). Leading the list of nominees this year is Rose Glass’ horror movie “Saint Maud” with an impressive 17 nominations. A24 has U.S. distribution rights, but canceled a spring 2020 release due to the pandemic. While the film managed to open in the UK, it has yet to grace stateside screens outside of film festivals.

Another horror movie, Remi Weekes’ refugee nightmare story “His House,” trails close behind with 16 nominations. That film is available to stream on Netflix. With 15 nominations is Sarah Gavron’s teen tale “Rocks.” “Calm with Horses,” titled in the U.S. as “The Shadow of Violence,” has 10 nominations, while “Mogul Mowgli” starring Riz Ahmed has seven. Florian Zeller’s Oscar hopeful “The Father,” with Anthony Hopkins, also is ahead of the pack with six nominations.

The Richard Harris Award, introduced in 2002 in honor of the late actor, recognizes outstanding contribution to British Film by an actor. This year’s recipient will be announced in January. Previous winners have been Daniel Day Lewis, Julie Walters, John Hurt, Emma Thompson, Judi Dench and Kristin Scott Thomas in 2019.

Winners will be announced in early February. More details of the event will be released in January.

Best British Independent Film

“CALM WITH HORSES” Nick Rowland, Joe Murtagh, Daniel Emmerson

“THE FATHER” Florian Zeller, Christopher Hampton, David Parfitt, Jean-Louis Livi, Philippe Carcassonne

“HIS HOUSE” Remi Weekes, Martin Gentles, Edward King, Roy Lee, Aidan Elliott, Arnon Milchan

“ROCKS” Sarah Gavron, Theresa Ikoko, Claire Wilson, Faye Ward, Ameenah Ayub Allen

“SAINT MAUD” Rose Glass, Oliver Kassman, Andrea Cornwell

Best Director

SARAH GAVRON “Rocks” [associate director Anu Henriques]

ROSE GLASS “Saint Maud”

NICK ROWLAND “Calm With Horses”

REMI WEEKES “His House”

FLORIAN ZELLER “The Father”

Best Screenplay sponsored by BBC Film

ROSE GLASS “Saint Maud”

THERESA IKOKO, CLAIRE WILSON “Rocks”

BASSAM TARIQ, RIZ AHMED “Mogul Mowgli”

REMI WEEKES “His House”

FLORIAN ZELLER, CHRISTOPHER HAMPTON “The Father”

Best Actress

BUKKY BAKRAY “Rocks”

MORFYDD CLARK “Saint Maud”

CLARE DUNNE “Herself”

WUNMI MOSAKU “His House”

ANDREA RISEBOROUGH “Luxor”

Best Actor

RIZ AHMED “Mogul Mowgli”

ṢỌPẸ́ DÌRÍSÙ “His House”

AMIR EL-MASRY “Limbo”

ANTHONY HOPKINS “The Father”

COSMO JARVIS “Calm With Horses”

Best Supporting Actress

NIAMH ALGAR “Calm With Horses”

KOSAR ALI “Rocks”

JENNIFER EHLE “Saint Maud”

ASHLEY MADEKWE “County Lines”

FIONA SHAW “Kindred”

Best Supporting Actor

HARRIS DICKINSON “County Lines”

BARRY KEOGHAN “Calm With Horses”

ALYY KHAN “Mogul Mowgli”

MERAB NINIDZE “The Courier”

D’ANGELOU OSEI KISSIEDU “Rocks”

The Douglas Hickox Award (Debut Director) sponsored by Kodak & Pinewood

HENRY BLAKE “County Lines”

ROSE GLASS “Saint Maud”

EVA RILEY “Perfect 10”

NICK ROWLAND “Calm With Horses”

REMI WEEKES “His House”

Breakthrough Producer

DOUGLAS COX “Host” [also produced by Emily Gotto, Samuel Zimmerman]

DANIEL EMMERSON “Calm With Horses”

IRUNE GURTUBAI “Limbo” [also produced by Angus Lamont]

OLIVER KASSMAN “Saint Maud” [also produced by Andrea Cornwell]

EDWARD KING, MARTIN GENTLES “His House” [also produced by Aidan Elliott, Roy Lee, Arnon Milchan]

Debut Screenwriter sponsored by Film4

RIZ AHMED “Mogul Mowgli” [also written by Bassam Tariq]

ROSE GLASS “Saint Maud”

THERESA IKOKO, CLAIRE WILSON “Rocks”

JOE MURTAGH “Calm With Horses”

REMI WEEKES “His House”

Most Promising Newcomer

NIAMH ALGAR “Calm With Horses”

KOSAR ALI “Rocks”

BUKKY BAKRAY “Rocks”

FRANKIE BOX “Perfect 10”

CONRAD KHAN “County Lines”

Best Documentary

“THE AUSTRALIAN DREAM” Daniel Gordon, Stan Grant, Sarah Thomson, Nick Batzias, Virginia Whitwell, John Battsek

“BEING A HUMAN PERSON” Fred Scott, Mike Brett, Steve Jamison, Jo-Jo Ellison

“THE REASON I JUMP” Jerry Rothwell, Jeremy Dear, Stevie Lee, Al Morrow

“RISING PHOENIX” Ian Bonhôte, Peter Ettedgui, Greg Nugent, John Battsek, Tatyana McFadden

“WHITE RIOT” Rubika Shah, Ed Gibbs

The Raindance Discovery Award

“JUSTINE” Jamie Patterson, Jeff Murphy, Jason Rush, Sarah Drew, Julius Beltrame

“LOOTED” Rene van Pannevis, Kefi Chadwick, Jennifer Eriksson, Jessie Mangum

“ONE MAN AND HIS SHOES” Yemi Bamiro, Will Thorne

“PERFECT 10” Eva Riley, Jacob Thomas, Bertrand Faivre, Valentina Brazzini

“ROSE: A LOVE STORY” Jennifer Sheridan, April Kelley, Sara Huxley, Matt Stokoe, Rob Taylor, Sophie Rundle

Best British Short Film supported by BFI NETWORK

“FILIPIÑANA” Rafael Manuel, Naomi Pacifique

“THE FORGOTTEN C” Molly Manning Walker, Jessi Gutch

“THE LONG GOODBYE” Aneil Karia, Riz Ahmed, Tom Gardner

“MANDEM” John Ogunmuyiwa, Emily Everdee

“SUDDEN LIGHT” Sophie Littman, Tom Wood

Best International Independent Film sponsored by Champagne Taittinger

“BABYTEETH” Shannon Murphy, Rita Kalnejais, Alex White

“LES MISÉRABLES” Ladj Ly, Giordano Gederlini, Alexis Manenti, Toufik Ayadi, Christophe Barral

“NEVER RARELY SOMETIMES ALWAYS” Eliza Hittman, Adele Romanski, Sara Murphy

“NOMADLAND” Chloé Zhao, Frances McDormand, Peter Spears, Mollye Asher, Dan Janvey

“NOTTURNO” Gianfranco Rosi, Donatella Palermo, Paolo Del Brocco, Serge Lalou, Camille Laemlé, Orwa Nyrabia, Eva-Maria Weerts

Best Casting sponsored by Casting Society of America & Spotlight

SHAHEEN BAIG “Calm With Horses”

KHARMEL COCHRANE “Saint Maud”

CARMEN CUBA “His House”

DAN JACKSON “Limbo”

LUCY PARDEE “Rocks”

Best Cinematography sponsored by “Dirty Looks”

NICK COOKE “Limbo”

BEN FORDESMAN “Saint Maud”

HÉLÈNE LOUVART “Rocks”

ANNIKA SUMMERSON “Mogul Mowgli”

JO WILLEMS “His House”

Best Costume Design

MICHELE CLAPTON “The Secret Garden”

RUKA JOHNSON “Rocks”

TINA KALIVAS “Saint Maud”

MICHAEL O’CONNOR “Ammonite”

CHARLOTTE WALTER “Misbehaviour”

Best Editing sponsored by Intermission Film

JULIA BLOCH “His House”

YORGOS LAMPRINOS “The Father”

MAYA MAFFIOLI “Rocks”

BRENNA RANGOTT “Host”

MARK TOWNS “Saint Maud”

Best Effects

AGNES ASPLUND, MARTIN MALMQVIST “Undergods”

SCOTT MACINTYRE, BARIŞ KARELI, KRISTYAN MALLETT “Saint Maud”

PEDRO SABROSA, STEFANO PEPIN “His House”

Best Make Up & Hair Design

JACQUETTA LEVON “Saint Maud”

SHARON A MARTIN “His House”

IVANA PRIMORAC “Ammonite”

NORA ROBERTSON “Rocks”

JILL SWEENEY “Misbehaviour”

Best Music sponsored by Universal Music Publishing Group

ROQUE BAÑOS “His House”

PAUL CORLEY “Mogul Mowgli”

NAINITA DESAI “The Reason I Jump”

CONNIE FARR, EMILIE LEVIENAISE-FARROUCH “Rocks”

ADAM JANOTA BZOWSKI “Saint Maud”

Best Production Design sponsored by Studio Juice

JACQUELINE ABRAHAMS “His House”

CRISTINA CASALI “Misbehaviour”

PETER FRANCIS “The Father”

MARKETA KORINKOVA, ELO SOODE “Undergods”

PAULINA RZESZOWSKA “Saint Maud”

Best Sound supported by Halo Post

ADRIAN BELL, GLENN FREEMANTLE, FRANK KRUSE, BRENDAN NICHOLSON, RICHARD PRYKE “His House”

PAUL DAVIES “Saint Maud”

PAUL DAVIES, ROBERT FARR, NIGEL ALBERMANICHE, IAN MORGAN “Mogul Mowgli”

NICK RYAN, BEN BAIRD, SARA DE OLIVEIRA LIMA “The Reason I Jump”

CALUM SAMPLE “Host”

