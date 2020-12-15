Chris Pine Is Ready for Tarantino’s ‘Star Trek’: ‘It Would Be Tremendously Entertaining’

Let the Chris Pine-Quentin Tarantino love affair continue.

Whether or not Chris Pine’s Captain Kirk has a place in the future of the “Star Trek” film franchise, the actor tells Comic Book the long-running space series deserves to have a future on the big screen. Paramount has developed various “Star Trek” film ideas over the last couple years, including projects from Quentin Tarantino and “Fargo” showrunner Noah Hawley, but the studio is taking a breather to reassess the future of the film franchise before committing to a single project. The last film entry, “Star Trek Beyond,” was a box office disappointment. Pine remains in the dark about if he will return as Kirk.

“You know, I haven’t [read a script],” Pine said. “I really, in terms of the ‘Star Trek’ of it all, I wish I knew anything. I’m quite literally one of the last people ever to find out. So, I haven’t read that script, I don’t know where it is in development, I haven’t read the Noah Hawley script, I have no idea what’s happening in ‘Star Trek’ land.”

Pine has heard about Tarantino’s R-rated “Star Trek” movie, written with “The Revenant” scribe Mark L. Smith based on an original Tarantino idea, and he’s eager for it as much as anyone. “I love the character, I love the universe, I love my friends in it, you know, to have a Quentin take on it would be tremendously interesting and entertaining,” he said. “You know, look, whatever happens, if I come back or not, it’s a great universe, it deserves to have a future, and I hope that is the case.”

Tarantino has long been an admirer of Pine as an actor (the director said at the beginning of 2020 that Pine was “hands down” the best young actor of his generation), and Pine’s performance as Kirk in J.J. Abrams’ 2009 “Star Trek” reboot and its sequel “Star Trek Into Darkness” is part of the reason the filmmaker wanted a go at the space franchise. Tarantino once told MTV, “I thought Chris Pine did a fantastic job not just playing Capt. Kirk but playing William Shatner’s captain — he is William Shatner. He’s not just another guy, he’s William Shatner’s Capt. Kirk.”

Mark L. Smith is currently making the press rounds in support of his new film, the George Clooney-directed space epic “The Midnight Sky,” and revealed earlier this month that Tarantino’s “Star Trek” script has “so much fun” with Pine’s Kirk. Tarantino himself as described his “Star Trek” film as an “earth bound” 1930s gangster movie. With the “Star Trek” franchise on hold, Pine next appears in “Wonder Woman 1984” (streaming December 25 on HBO Max) and has signed on to star in a live-action “Dungeons and Dragons” movie.

