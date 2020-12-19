Sony Pulls ‘Cyberpunk 2077’ Game from Store, Offers Full Refunds

Sony's move was unprecedented for a video game as high-profile as "Cyberpunk 2077."

Sony, the company that owns the PlayStation video game console, announced on Friday it would remove the recently released “Cyberpunk 2077” from its online store and offer full refunds to customers amid ongoing complaints regarding the game’s poor performance and bugs.

Sony’s move was unprecedented for a video game as high-profile as “Cyberpunk 2077,” which released on PC, PlayStation, and Xbox consoles December 10. The game, which Polish developer CD Projekt Red claimed to receive 8 million pre-orders across all platforms, scored controversy due to a variety of bugs and performance issues, particularly on the last-generation PlayStation 4 and Xbox One consoles. Microsoft, which operates the Xbox consoles, announced on Friday that it would offer refunds to customers who purchased the digital version of the game on the Microsoft Store.

“(Sony Interactive Entertainment) strives to ensure a high level of customer satisfaction, therefore we will begin to offer a full refund for all gamers who have purchased ‘Cyberpunk 2077’ via PlayStation Store. SIE will also be removing ‘Cyberpunk 2077’ from PlayStation Store until further notice,” the company said in a statement.

“Cyberpunk 2077” was announced in 2012. The game was originally scheduled to release in April 2020 but was delayed three times before being released in December. Though the game’s pre-order numbers caused industry analysts to estimate that “Cyberpunk 2077” would become one of the best-selling video games of all time, the game’s post-launch controversy caused CD Projekt Red’s stock to tumble by 33 percent around a week after the game’s launch, according to a recent Bloomberg report.

“Cyberpunk 2077” is an open world role-playing game set in the dystopian Night City where players assume control of V, a fully-customizable mercenary, and participate in a variety of activities and quests. The game’s marketing materials did not show footage of “Cyberpunk 2077” running on PlayStation 4 or Xbox One; the developer apologized for not showing the game on last-generation consoles prior to launch and promised to fix bugs and crashes in a series of patches that will be released over the next few months.

“We would appreciate it if you would give us a chance, but if you are not pleased with the game on your console and don’t want to wait for updates, you can opt to refund your copy,” CD Projekt Red said in a statement on December 13.

