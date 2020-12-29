Daisy Ridley Opens Up About Film Crews Labeling Her ‘Aggressive’ and ‘Intimidating’

“I was thinking: ‘But why? Is it because I maintained eye contact?" Ridley said.

Daisy Ridley opens up in the February 2021 edition of Tatler magazine (via Yahoo) about being labeled as “intimidating” and “quite aggressive” by crew members during different productions. Ridley’s career includes three “Star Wars” movies, “Murder on the Orient Express,” “Ophelia,” and the upcoming Doug Liman-directed action movie “Chaos Walking,” among other titles. It was on “Chaos Walking” where a crew member told the actress she’s intimidating.

“I’ve been told that I’m intimidating,” Ridley said. “That was on ‘Chaos Walking.’ I was having my hair done, having my wig put on. I remember thinking, ‘God, should I be smaller? Should I be quieter?’ I’ve been called aggressive, too. My energy is ‘quite aggressive.’ That was during a meeting with a director.”

“I was thinking: ‘But why? Is it because I maintained eye contact? Is it because I’m passionate about what we’re talking about?’ I dunno,” Ridley continued. “You have that horrible sinking feeling of, ‘God, do I not come across the way I think I do?’”

“Chaos Walking” stars Ridley opposite Tom Holland, Mads Mikkelsen, Demián Bichir, Cynthia Erivo, Nick Jonas, and David Oyelowo. The film has gone through multiple release delays from Lionsgate but is expected to debut in theaters in 2021 if the pandemic permits. The film could give Ridley her second major tentpole franchise following “Star Wars.”

“When I signed on to ‘Star Wars,’ there was nothing in my contract that said: ‘Your life will be talked about,’” Ridley told Tatler about guarding her personal life in the press. “It got to the point where I realized so much of my life was out there. People knew my mum’s name, my dad’s name, what my sisters do for a living. And I thought it would be nice to have something that’s for me, that isn’t for everybody else. I just thought I would keep that separate.”

While Ridley does not talk about her personal life, she does get honest with the press about her place in the movie business and the reception to her projects. Ridley admitted the outrage over the release of “Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker” was “upsetting” to her, while later saying she was “totally satisfied” with how her character’s story wrapped up.

“Chaos Walking” is the only project Ridley has set for release in 2021. Lionsgate has the action epic set for release on March 5.

