Disney’s Bob Iger Is Open to Serving in Joe Biden’s Administration

The Disney executive chairman noted that he would be open to serving in Biden's administration if he was offered an appropriate job.

Disney executive chairman Bob Iger hasn’t decided what he wants to do after he leaves his company, but he’s not ruling out a role in President-elect Joe Biden’s White House Administration.

Bloomberg reported on Wednesday that Iger would be willing to consider a job in a Biden administration. In the interview, which was recorded in September, Iger said he’d be interested in such a job change if he was given an offer for an appropriate position.

“Giving back in some fashion, serving our country in some fashion, is certainly something I would consider seriously,” Iger said. “A lot of it would depend on what the opportunity is and whether I thought it would be something that I would both be stimulated by and good at.”

Iger did not specify what kind of Biden administration job he would be interested in and noted that he was still carefully weighing his post-Disney options and has already received several “feelers” from private equity firms looking to hire him.

Regardless of his next move, Iger stated that he aimed to begin his post-Disney life “soon.” Iger stepped down as Disney’s CEO in February and intended to lead the company’s creative endeavors as executive chairman until his contract expired on December 31, 2021. He was succeeded by Bob Chapek, who previously served as head of the Disney Parks division.

Iger’s plans were upended by the coronavirus pandemic and he began aiding the company’s operations again in April. Disney has been adversely impacted by the pandemic, which forced its cruise lines and theater parks to close and disrupted production on a variety of upcoming projects.

As for Iger, he told Bloomberg that he was primarily focused on an engaging job after he departs Disney, whether it be in the private or public sector. He also mused on the difficulties of businessmen running for political office and added that he once considered running for president.

“I was seriously considering it,” Iger said. “But I’m not sure I would have gotten as far as actually running. I was starting to think more and more about how difficult the path might be in the Democratic Party for a businessman to actually get the nomination.”

Sign Up: Stay on top of the latest breaking film and TV news! Sign up for our Email Newsletters here.