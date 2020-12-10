Emma Stone Teams with Safdie Brothers and Nathan Fielder for Showtime’s ‘The Curse’

The A24-produced series brings the Safdies to TV for the first time, and Stone back to the small screen after Netflix's "Maniac."

Emma Stone is set to star in the upcoming Showtime series “The Curse,” a half-hour comedy created by Nathan Fielder and filmmaker Benny Safdie. The Wrap reports that Stone will play one half of a newly married couple opposite Fielder in a “genre-bending scripted comedy that explores how an alleged curse disturbs [their relationship] as they try to conceive a child while co-starring on their problematic new HGTV show.”

Benny Safdie will also star while his brother Josh Safdie will executive-produce via their Elara Pictures banner. Fielder executive-produces, as does Stone via her Fruit Tree banner. Both brothers will direct “The Curse” and co-write with Nathan Fielder. The series is produced by A24 in the studio’s continuing foray into the television business, with Showtime’s “Moonbase 8” having just finished its debut season, and a late-night series featuring Instagram comedy star Ziwe Fumudoh coming to Showtime also.

“The fierce intelligence and wit of the incomparable Emma Stone make her the perfect partner with the ingenious minds of the Safdie brothers and the subversive comedy of Nathan Fielder,” said Amy Israel, EVP of scripted programming at Showtime in a statement,. “Together, they promise to deliver a groundbreaking satire that is both unexpected and deeply human. Showtime continues to shine as a beacon for visionary filmmakers who are looking to create their ambitious, singular shows.”

“The Curse” was given the greenlight back in February of this year. This is Stone’s first starring role on TV since Netflix’s “Maniac” from Cary Fukunaga back in 2018. She and her producing partner Dave McCary have a first-look TV deal set up at A24, and are also adapting “The Shadows,” based on a thriller novel by Stacy Willingham. In front of the camera, Stone will next be seen in Disney’s live-action “Cruella,” and this year lent her voice to “The Croods: A New Age.” Earlier this month, she had to drop out of her “La La Land” director Damien Chazelle’s “Babylon” due to scheduling conflicts, with Margot Robbie in early talks to replace her.

“The Curse” marks the TV debut of the Safdies, who signed a first-look deal with HBO earlier this year. The Safdies’ last feature film project was 2019’s cult classic “Uncut Gems,” which earned critical raves and the brothers the Film Independent Spirit Award for Best Directing.

Fielder most recently served as executive producer of HBO’s “How To With John Wilson,” which just earned a second season over at HBO. His popular Comedy Central docu-series “Nathan for You” ran from 2013 to 2018.

