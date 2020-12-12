European Film Award Winners: ‘Another Round,’ Mads Mikkelsen, Paula Beer, and More

Europe's biggest night of the awards season unfolded virtually out of Berlin.

The European Film Awards, unfolding virtually this year, revealed its major winners during a ceremony on Saturday, December 12. The European Film Academy previously doled out prizes for below-the-line crafts, short films, and more throughout the week. The 33rd annual European Film Awards this year were emceed by German TV host Steven Gätjen out of Berlin. Nominees and winners Zoomed in from around the world, to some technical difficulties.

With four nominations each, European Film winner “Another Round,” “Corpus Christi,” and “Martin Eden” led the way. Also nominated in the main category were “Berlin Alexanderplatz,” “The Painted Bird,” and “Undine.” This year, the Academy upped the number of nominees in the European Film and European Documentary from five to six. Documentary nominees are “Acasa, My Home,” “Gunda,” “Little Girl,” “Saudi Runaway,” and “The Cave,” with “Collective” winning the prize.

Earlier this week, Polish filmmaker Agnieszka Holland was elected as the new president of the European Film Academy, succeeding Wim Wenders. Holland, also a nominee for European Director for “Charlatan,” was on hand to present awards. “Phantom Thread” star Vicky Krieps presented the award for European Director to Thomas Vinterberg for “Another Round.” The film also grabbed the Actor prize for lead Mads Mikkelsen, and screenplay for Vinterberg and Tobias Lindholm. Paula Beer took the Actress award for her performance in Christian Petzold’s “Undine.”

Last year’s top prizes went to “The Favourite” for Best Film, Actress for Olivia Colman, Director for Yorgos Lanthimos, and Comedy, with Antonio Banderas winning the Actor prize for “Pain and Glory.”

EUROPEAN FILM

“Another Round”

EUROPEAN DOCUMENTARY

”Collective”

EUROPEAN ACTRESS

Paula Beer, “Undine”

EUROPEAN SCREENWRITER

Thomas Vinterberg & Tobias Lindholm, “Another Round”

EUROPEAN DISCOVERY

Carlo Sironi, “Sole”

EUROPEAN ACTOR

Mads Mikkelsen, “Another Round”

EFA AWARD FOR INNOVATIVE STORYTELLING

Mark Cousins, “Women Make Film: A New Road Movie Through Cinema”

EUROPEAN DIRECTOR

Thomas Vinterberg, “Another Round”

EUROPEAN COMEDY

“The Big Hit” (dir. Emmanuel Courcol)

EUROPEAN ANIMATED FEATURE FILM

“Josep” (dir. Aurel)

EUROPEAN CINEMATOGRAPHY

Matteo Cocco, “Hidden Away”

EUROPEAN EDITING

Maria Fantastica Valmori, “Once More Unto the Breach”

EUROPEAN PRODUCTION DESIGN

Cristina Casali, “The Personal History of David Copperfield”

EUROPEAN COSTUME DESIGN

Ursula Patzak, “Hidden Away”

EUROPEAN MAKEUP & HAIR

Yolanda Piña, Félix Terrero & Nacho Diaz, “The Endless Trench”

EUROPEAN SCORE

Dascha Dauenhauer, “Berlin Alexanderplatz”

EUROPEAN SOUND

Yolande Decarsin, “Little Girl”

EUROPEAN VISUAL EFFECTS

Iñaki Madariaga, “The Platform”

