Gal Gadot Says Experience with Joss Whedon ‘Wasn’t the Best One’

Gadot also said she was interviewed as part of WarnerMedia's recent probe into conduct on the set of "Justice League."

Gal Gadot is getting back in the spotlight with the upcoming, and long-awaited, release of “Wonder Woman 1984,” available theaters and on HBO Max. But she’ll also be reappearing on the newbie streaming platform in next March with director Zack Snyder’s new cut of “Justice League.” The 2017 film remains mired in controversy ever since star Ray Fisher alleged abusive conduct during Joss Whedon’s reshoots, launching a WarnerMedia investigation that concluded earlier this month.

In a new interview with Variety, Gadot said she provided testimony during the recently wrapped investigation, though isn’t aware of if “remedial action,” as announced by WarnerMedia, was taken. Findings from the probe were not disclosed, though earlier in the summer Fisher said the filmmakers grossly abused their power.

“I know that they’ve done a very thorough investigation, even just by how much time I spent with them,” Gadot said. “I don’t know what [remedial action] means either,” she said, adding, “I’m curious to know what’s going to be the outcome.”

Fisher originally alleged that Whedon, taking over for Zack Snyder, who had to step out for personal reasons, and producers Geoff Johns and Jon Berg created a hostile work environment.

Gadot told the Los Angeles Times that she wasn’t involved with the reshoots when the alleged conduct took place. Fisher, who plays the cybernetic superhero Cyborg, had tweeted that Whedon’s “on-set treatment of the cast and crew of ‘Justice League’ was gross, abusive, unprofessional, and completely unacceptable.”

In the LA Times interview, however, Gadot also hinted at her own troubling experience with Whedon, adding that it was resolved privately. “I’m happy for Ray to go out and speak his truth,” said Gadot. “I wasn’t there with the guys when they shot with Joss Whedon — I had my own experience with [him], which wasn’t the best one, but I took care of it there and when it happened I took it to the higher-ups and they took care of it. But I’m happy for Ray to go up and say his truth.”

In a follow-up tweet after the investigation ended on December 11, Fisher said, “There are still conversations that need to be had and resolutions that need to be found.”

“Wonder Woman 1984” hits theaters and HBO Max on Christmas Day.

IndieWire has reached out to Warner Bros. representatives for comment.

