HBO Max Teases Upcoming Titles, ‘House of the Dragon’ Set for 2022

WarnerMedia teased a variety of its upcoming titles in a brand spot on Thursday, which included brief first looks at high-profile projects such as “Succession” Season 3 and Zack Snyder’s cut of the 2017 “Justice League” superhero film.

HBO Max originals featured in the spot include “Gossip Girl,” a reimagining of the iconic YA series for a new generation; “Nicki Minaj,” a docuseries offering a look inside the superstar’s life; crime thriller “No Sudden Move,” directed by Oscar and Emmy-winning filmmaker Steven Soderbergh and starring an ensemble cast including Don Cheadle, Benicio Del Toro, Jon Hamm and Ray Liotta; the much-anticipated “Friends Reunion Special;” and Snyder’s director’s cut of “Justice League.”

WarnerMedia also featured a handful of upcoming originals coming to the network in the spot, all of which will be also available on HBO Max. Those titles included the limited series “Mare of Easttown,” with Kate Winslet starring as a small-town Pennsylvania detective who investigates a local murder as her life crumbles around her; drama series “The Nevers,” set in Victorian England and following a varied group of Londoners who suddenly manifest abnormal abilities; the two-part documentary “Tiger,” a portrait of global golf icon Tiger Woods; and a second special episode of the Emmy-winning drama series “Euphoria,” alongside returning originals Emmy-winning comedy series “Insecure” and Outstanding Drama Series Emmy winner “Succession.”

Though all of the aforementioned shows are expected to debut in 2021, WarnerMedia did not offer specific release dates for any of the featured titles.

The spot also included action scenes from Patty Jenkins’ “Wonder Woman 1984” superhero film, which will premiere on HBO Max and in theaters on Christmas.

The company also teased “House of the Dragon,” its highly-anticipated “Game of Thrones” prequel, and stated that the show would debut in 2022. Few details have been revealed about the upcoming series, though actors such as Paddy Considine, Olivia Cooke, Matt Smith, and Emma D’Arcy are expected to star in the show. HBO said in December 2020 that principal photography on “House of the Dragon” would begin “in a few months.” That was the first bit of production news the premium cabler had shared since HBO programming chief Casey Bloys suggested in a January interview that “House of the Dragon” might premiere sometime in 2022.

