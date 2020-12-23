Netflix’s ‘Hill House’ and ‘Bly Manor’ Creator Doubles Down on ‘No Plans’ for Future Seasons

"Never say never," Mike Flanagan tells fans, while noting he's committing to other projects for the foreseeable future.

Mike Flanagan, creator and director of Netflix’s blockbuster “Haunting” anthology series, is doubling down on there being no concrete plans for a third chapter following “The Haunting of Hill House” and this year’s “The Haunting of Bly Manor.” When asked on social media when fans can expect a third installment, Flanagan said: “At the moment there are no plans for more chapters.”

“Never say never, of course, but right now we are focused on a full slate of other Intrepid projects for 2021 and beyond,” Flanagan added. “If things change we will absolutely let everyone know!”

Intrepid Pictures is Flanagan’s production company, which wrapped filming on the new Netflix horror series “Midnight Mass” earlier this month. Instead of moving into production on a third “Haunting” chapter, Flanagan and his team went to work on the original horror idea “Midnight Mass,” which is set to run seven episodes on Netflix. The series follows the “miraculous events and frightening omens” that break out among an isolated community after the arrival of a mysterious priest.

Flanagan told Entertainment Weekly in October shortly after the debut of “The Haunting of Bly Manor ” that a third season is not in active development at the moment, and that remains the case given his December 23 tweet. While some fans expected a third “Haunting” season to be on Flanagan’s docket after “Midnight Mass,” the filmmaker has other horror projects to tackle first, like the Stephen King horror movie “Revival.”

“Haunting” cast members remain as in the dark as fans are about Season 3. Victoria Pedretti told The Wrap in October that she “doesn’t really know anything about future series,” while Oliver Jackson-Cohen added, “I think that it’s one of those where, if ‘Bly Manor’ does well, then I’m sure conversations will happen with Netflix. But it’s entirely up to Mike and entirely up to what ideas he’s got up his sleeve. But I think all of us would definitely collaborate and work with him again, if the opportunity arose. But there is genuinely nothing concrete as of now.”

“Bly Manor” dominated Netflix’s most-watched charts in October, and all signs pointed to the series being just as much of a hit as “The Haunting of Hill House,” thus making a third season a no brainer. Flanagan says fans will just have to keep sitting tight for any “Haunting” updates to come.

