‘House of the Dragon’ First Look: HBO Shares Concept Art from ‘Game of Thrones’ Spinoff

Though “Game of Thrones” ended after eight seasons in 2019, George R.R. Martin’s sprawling world continues to take on new forms on television. HBO has shared first-look concept art from “House of the Dragon,” the upcoming spinoff series from co-creators Martin and Ryan Condal. This first peek at the new show arrives on the heels of HBO parent company Warner Bros.’ big announcement that all of its 2021 movies will stream on HBO Max alongside theatrical runs wherever possible.

Based on George R.R. Martin’s 2018 book “Fire & Blood,” “House of the Dragon” will tell the story of the House of Targaryen (also known as the House that gave us the Mother of Dragons herself, Daenerys Targaryen) and take place 300 years before the events of the original “Game of Thrones” series.

“Principal photography starts on the next ‘Game of Thrones’ series, ‘House of the Dragon,’ in a few months,” WarnerMedia CEO Jason Kilar shared with fans on Thursday in a Medium blog post. “Look out for dragons overhead!”

In terms of the cast, Paddy Considine (HBO’s “The Third Day” and “The Outsider”) will play King Viserys Targaryen. Viserys was chosen by the lords of Westeros to succeed the Old King, Jaehaerys Targaryen, at the Great Council at Harrenhal. Known as a decent man, Viserys wants carry forward his grandfather’s legacy — but that doesn’t necessarily make for a great king.

The 10-episodes of “House of the Dragon” will be filmed mainly in England at Leavesden Studios in Watford, outside London, where another WarnerMedia property, Matt Reeves’ “The Batman,” is currently shooting.

Miguel Sapochnik and Condal serve as showrunners, and the pair will also serve as executive producers along with Martin and Vince Gerardis. Sapochnik, whose directing credits include six “Game of Thrones” episodes, won Primetime Emmy and Directors Guild of America honors for “Battle of the Bastards,” the ninth episode of Season 6. He was nominated for another Emmy in 2019 for directing “The Long Night,” the third episode of Season 8, and won the Emmy for Best Drama Series as an executive producer for the final season.

“House of the Dragon” will premiere on HBO as well as HBO Max once the series is completed.

