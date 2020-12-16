Hulu Tackling Pam Anderson and Tommy Lee Sex Tape Scandal with Lily James and Sebastian Stan

Hulu is setting its sights on one of the 1990s most infamous celebrity scandals.

Deadline reported that Hulu has tapped Lily James and Sebastian Stan to play Pamela Anderson and Tommy Lee, respectively, in an event series centered on the duo’s relationship and the scandal that resulted from their stolen sex tape. Seth Rogen is also slated to appear in the project, which is going by the working title “Pam & Tommy,” as the man who stole the sex tape. Craig Gillespie (“I, Tonya”) is slated to direct the project and Rob Siegel will serve as writer. The eight-episode series is expected to shoot in spring 2021.

Per Deadline, the relationship between Anderson, who starred in “Baywatch” and “Home Improvement,” and Lee, Mötley Crüe’s longtime drummer, dominated celebrity tabloids in the 1990s, including the scandal of when their sex tape from their honeymoon was stolen and leaked to the public. Hulu’s upcoming series will touch on the scandal and the fallout that ensued — Anderson sued the distributor, Internet Entertainment Group, that leaked the sex tape and eventually entered a confidential settlement deal with the company — and will also dramatize the duo’s whirlwind romance that started with them marrying after only knowing each other for 96 hours in 1995.

Rogen will produce the series alongside partner Evan Goldberg through Point Grey along with Dylan Sellers through Limelight and Sue Naegle and Megan Ellison via Annapurna. Anderson and Lee are not involved in the project but were aware of it when development began earlier in the year, according to Deadline. It’s also unclear if the series will deal with the darker elements of their marriage, including Lee’s 1998 arrest for spousal abuse.

Hulu’s upcoming series marks a reunion for Stan and Gillespie, who previously worked together on the acclaimed “I, Tonya,” which also centered on an infamous cultural event from the 1990s. “I, Tonya” received positive reviews from critics, including IndieWire’s David Ehrlich, who noted it was “more than the trashy pop time machine that audiences might expect” in his B+ review.

Stan recently appeared in “Avengers: Endgame” as the Winter Soldier and will reprise the role in Disney+’s upcoming “The Falcon and the Winter Soldier” superhero series. As for James, the Hulu series will mark her first television credit since 2016’s “War & Peace.” She recently appeared in films such as “Yesterday,” “Rare Beasts,” and “Rebecca.”

