James Gunn Reveals Bradley Cooper’s Rocket Raccoon Voice Annoyed At Least One Marvel Executive

Apparently some higher ups at Marvel wanted the "Guardians of the Galaxy" CGI character to sound more like Bradley Cooper.

8 hours ago

Rocket Raccoon in “Guardians of the Galaxy”

James Gunn has yet to weigh in on Warner Bros. decision to move his 2021 comic book tentpole “The Suicide Squad” to an theatrical-HBO Max hybrid release, but he has been using social media this Christmas week to shed light on his comic book movie past. During a Q&A session with fans, Gunn revealed that he got some internal blowback while editing his 2014 Marvel favorite “Guardians of the Galaxy” over Bradley Cooper’s voice work as the CGI character Rocket Raccoon.

“One executive – who is no longer with Marvel Studios/Disney – saw an early cut and said, ‘Why did we pay money for Bradley Cooper if he doesn’t even sound like Bradley Cooper!?'” Gunn revealed. “I was like, we hired him because he’s a great actor. That’s the point! He’s creating a CHARACTER!”

Oddly enough, Bradley Cooper’s Rocket Raccoon sort of does just sound like a thicker and more angry Bradley Cooper. The Oscar-nominated actor has voiced Rocket in both of Gunn’s “Guardians of the Galaxy” movies, plus “Avengers: Infinity War” and “Avengers: Endgame,” and he’ll return for Gunn’s third “Guardians” outing in the future. While answering another fan question, Gunn said his dream comic book team up film includes Rocket and Groot from the “Guardians” franchise joining forces with his new “Suicide Squad” CGI characters Weasel and King Shark.

Marvel Studios has not announced a specific production start date for “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3,” although parent company Disney confirmed earlier this month Gunn will also be writing and directing a “Guardians” holiday special for streaming service Disney+.

