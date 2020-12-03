John Mulaney Was Investigated by Secret Service Due to ‘SNL’ Joke

A joke about the death of Julius Caesar earned John Mulaney a visit from the Secret Service.

The Secret Service doesn’t take jokes about political assassinations lightly, even when they’re coming from someone as affable as John Mulaney.

Mulaney revealed on “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” that he had been investigated by the Secret Service earlier in the year following a joke he made on “Saturday Night Live” about the death of Julius Caesar. Though Mulaney did not reference President Donald Trump, or any other contemporary politicians, he noted that the joke gained traction on social media and resulted in an unexpected meeting with Secret Service agents.

“The joke was about it was a leap year had been started by Julius Caesar to correct the calendar, and another thing that happened with Caesar was that he was stabbed to death by a bunch of senators cause he went crazy. And I said, ‘That’s an interesting thing that could happen,'” Mulaney told Kimmel. “A lot of magazines that I don’t think existed before — patriotic magazines that just suddenly were on Twitter, like Bald Eagle Monthly — were like, ‘This is an outrage!’ (The Secret Service) investigated me and I guess opened a file on me because of the joke. Am I stoked there’s a file open on me? Absolutely. Did I enjoy it in the moment? Not so much.”

Mulaney noted the Secret Service agents he spoke to treated him well and understood that he was joking and considered the issue resolved — as far as he knows, anyway.

“I failed to realize that after telling the Secret Service they had nothing else to worry about that I had leased an apartment for one year in Washington D.C. and that apartment was across the street from the Secret Service building,” Mulaney said. “So, it had a planned vibe to it.”

Jokes about political assassinations during the Roman Empire aside, Mulaney has appeared in a handful of high-profile television shows recently. He has hosted “Saturday Night Live” four times since 2018, appeared in Apple TV+’s “Dickinson,” as well as the recently-canceled “Patriot Act with Hasan Minhaj.” He also created the children’s musical comedy “John Mulaney & the Sack Lunch Bunch,” which premiered on Netflix in 2019.

Mulaney recently made his film debut by voicing Spider-Ham in 2018’s acclaimed “Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse.” He reprised the role in 2019’s “Spider-Ham: Caught in a Ham” and is slated to appear in Disney’s upcoming live-action “Cinderella.”

Check out Mulaney’s appearance on “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” below:

