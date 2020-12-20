LA Film Critics Announce 2020 Award Winners: Glynn Turman, Youn Yuh-jung, and More

LA film critics are voting virtually on Sunday, and "Minari," "Ma Rainey's Black Bottom," and "Wolfwalkers" are among the big winners so far.

The voting for the Los Angeles Film Critics Association’s (LAFCA) best films and best performances of 2020 is underway — virtually of course — on Sunday. The awards will be announced via the voting body’s Twitter account. The group is led by Claudia Puig as president, with more than 60 other journalists comprising the voters. The LAFCA vote arrives on the heels of Friday’s New York Film Critics Circle announcements, which crowned Kelly Reichardt’s “First Cow” as the best film of the year, and Chloe Zhao as the best director of the year for “Nomadland,” among many other prizes. Among most critics’ groups, these two films seem to be jockeying for the top slot so far.

These awards are a chance for LA voters to shine a light on under-appreciated gems, or throw support behind films already gaining steam in a long awards season ahead. With the Oscars delayed until April 25, there’s still plenty of time for new films, or even forgotten ones, to resurface and make an impact. As December winds to a close, critics will also be filing their year-end top 10 lists, another opportunity to bring attention to movies otherwise vulnerable to getting lost in the fray of bigger titles.

Last year’s big LAFCA prize went to Bong Joon Ho’s “Parasite,” and he also won best director. Those wins went on to repeat at the 2020 Academy Awards. LAFCA’s other winners last year included Antonio Banderas for Best Actor for “Pain and Glory,” and more idiosyncratic (but no less deserved) choice of Mary Kay Place for Best Actress for “Diane,” plus Song Kang Ho for Best Supporting Actor, “Parasite,” and Jennifer Lopez for Best Supporting Actress, “Hustlers.” In 2018, “Roma” took LAFCA’S Best Picture prize, with Debra Granik taking Best Director for “Leave No Trace.”

As previously announced for this year, the recipients of LAFCA’s 2020 Career Achievement award are Hou Hsiao-Hsien and Harry Belafonte. Meanwhile, legend Norman Lloyd is honored with the organization’s first-ever Legacy Award.

BEST CINEMATOGRAPHY

“Small Axe,” Shabier Kirchner

Runner-Up: “Nomadland,” Joshua James Richards

BEST SCORE/MUSIC

“Soul,” Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross

Runner-Up: “Lovers Rock”

BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR

Glynn Turman, “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom”

Runner-Up: Paul Raci, “Sound of Metal”

BEST PRODUCTION DESIGN

“Mank,” Donald Graham Burt

Runner-Up: “Beanpole,” Sergey Ivanov

BEST EDITING

“The Father,” Yorgos Lamprinos

Runner-Up: “Time,” Gabriel Rhodes

BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS

Youn Yuh-jung, “Minari”

Runner-Up: Amanda Seyfried, “Mank”

BEST ANIMATION

“Wolfwalkers”

Runner-Up: “Soul”

DOUGLAS EDWARDS EXPERIMENTAL FILM PRIZE

“Her Socialist Smile,” John Gianvito

BEST ACTOR

BEST SCREENPLAY

BEST DOCUMENTARY

BEST ACTRESS

BEST FOREIGN-LANGUAGE FILM

BEST DIRECTOR

BEST PICTURE

