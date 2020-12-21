‘Land’ Trailer: Robin Wright’s Feature Directorial Debut Is an Emotional Survival Drama

Wright's big screen filmmaking debut follows her acclaimed directing work on Netflix's "House of Cards."

Robin Wright honed her directing skills on Netflix’s “House of Cards,” where she helmed 10 episodes over four years while also appearing in the streaming series as Claire Underwood. With those 10 television episodes under her belt and also her 2017 short film “The Dark of Knight,” Wright now graduates to feature filmmaker with the upcoming survival drama “Land.” Backed by Focus Features, “Land” is heading for a world premiere at the 2021 Sundance Film Festival next month, and Wright is again doing double duty, starring in the film opposite “A Better Life” Oscar nominee Demián Bichir and Kim Dickens.

The official synopsis for “Land” from Focus Features reads as follows: “From acclaimed actress Robin Wright comes her directorial debut ‘Land,’ the poignant story of one woman’s search for meaning in the vast and harsh American wilderness. Edee (Wright), facing unbearable demons, finds herself unable to stay connected to the world she once knew and retreats to the magnificent, but unforgiving, wilds of the Rockies. After a local hunter (Bichir) brings her back from the brink of death, she must find a way to live again.”

While announcing the film as part of its 2021 lineup, Sundance organizers said in a statement: “Acclaimed actress Robin Wright returns to the Sundance Film Festival with her feature film directorial debut, set in the picturesque but unforgiving wilds of nature. Wright stands out in her performance as Edee, a woman lost in grief, while Demián Bichir’s subdued and charming presence depicts an unexpected and reflective companion who questions Edee’s abrupt choices. ‘Land’ is a quiet yet masterful journey into the complex desire for solitude as a woman searches for meaning in the vast and harsh American wilderness.”

“Land” will have its world premiere at the 2021 Sundance Film Festival on January 31. A second festival screening will take place February 2. In addition to Wright’s “Land,” Focus also has films such as Edgar Wright’s “Last Night in Soho,” Eddie Huang’s “Boogie,” Tom McCarthy’s “Stillwater,” and Justin Chon’s “Blue Bayou” on its 2021 film slate.

Focus Features is set to release “Land” on February 12, 2021. Watch the trailer for the drama in the video below:

Sign Up: Stay on top of the latest breaking film and TV news! Sign up for our Email Newsletters here.