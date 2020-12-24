Mark Hamill, James Gunn, William Shatner Skewer Space Force for Ripping Off Their Franchises

"Let's file a three-way joint lawsuit and really nail these larcenous bastards!" Hamill wisecracked.

Vice President Mike Pence announced on December 19 that personnel in the Space Force branch of the U.S. Armed Forces will be officially called Guardians, which prompted some wisecracking from writer-director James Gunn. Since Space Force’s new “Guardians” title overlaps with Gunn’s “Guardians of the Galaxy” franchise, the filmmaker shot back at the vice president on social media, writing: “Can we sue this dork?”

Flash forward to this week and “Star Wars” legend Mark Hamill got in on the Space Force skewering. Responding to Gunn, Hamill quipped, “So they grab the ‘Guardians’ from your movies, they use the ‘Force’ from our movies…then they have the gall to just steal their logo from ‘Star Trek’? Let’s file a three-way joint lawsuit and really nail these larcenous bastards!”

“Star Trek” icon William Shatner took notice of Hamill’s comment, but he wasn’t about to let “Star Trek” get grouped into Space Force. “Sorry [Mark Hamill] and [James Gunn] but Starfleet has to sit this one out because the symbol is actually an upside down Pontiac car logo. Maybe General Motors is building their fleet?”

Gunn’s “Guardians of the Galaxy” franchise is set to continue in two upcoming projects, a proper third installment of the film series (“Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3”) and a Christmas special that will stream exclusively on Disney+. Gunn will start production on his new “Guardians of the Galaxy” projects after wrapping his Warner Bros. comic book tentpole “The Suicide Squad,” which was recently announced by the studio to be opening in theaters and streaming on HBO Max starting August 6, 2021.

