Disney+ Reveals New Shows ‘Secret Invasion,’ ‘Armor Wars,’ ‘Ironheart,’ Plus ‘Falcon’ and ‘Loki’ Footage

The latest investors' webcast laid out what fans can expect from the company through the Disney+ streaming service.

Thursday afternoon’s Investor Day call from the Walt Disney Company attempted to clear the air after a very uncertain year. With their global theme parks closed their grandest success has been in the world of streaming thanks to their Disney+ service which has 89.8 million consumers as of this month. As a keystone of their streaming portfolio, it was question on everyone’s lips whether they’d announce key premiere dates for their various Marvel shows, several of which had to delay production due to the global health crisis. All doubts were dispelled as some dynamic new footage from several shows was revealed.

At the top of the call was the announcement that 10 Marvel series’ will debut over the next few years. Several hours later they then showed this first footage from “Falcon and the Winter Soldier.”

“The legacy of that shield is complicated.” Marvel Studios’ The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, an Original Series, starts streaming Mar. 19 on #DisneyPlus. pic.twitter.com/iJaquJEUGy — Marvel Studios (@MarvelStudios) December 11, 2020

And then a few minutes later, they revealed this first footage from “Loki,” starring Tom Hiddleston, who’d very much like you to sum this up with one word: “Glorious.”

“Glorious.” Loki, an Original Series from Marvel Studios, is coming May 2021 to #DisneyPlus. @lokiofficial pic.twitter.com/gqT7AKur2y — Marvel Studios (@MarvelStudios) December 11, 2020

“What If?” which also debuted a teaser will be Marvel Studios’ first animated series. It’s also set for Disney+:

"Space. Time. Reality. It's more than linear path." WHAT IF…?, an Original Series from Marvel Studios, is coming Summer 2021 to #DisneyPlus. pic.twitter.com/P8VDm2rhXJ — Marvel Studios (@MarvelStudios) December 11, 2020

“Ms. Marvel,” otherwise known as the beloved Pakistani-American superhero Kamala Khan, was cast via virtual auditions during quarantine. Iman Vellani will be playing the role of the hero who discovers she has superpowers while navigating being a teenager and all the complexity of being Muslim American.

Ms. Marvel, a newer character to Marvel comics has grabbed the world's imagination and we are excited to announce Iman Vellani as Kamala Khan. Ms. Marvel, an Original Series from Marvel Studios, is coming late 2021 to #DisneyPlus. pic.twitter.com/ArHe8vMCXd — Marvel Studios (@MarvelStudios) December 11, 2020

Tim Roth returns as the Abomination in Disney+’s “She-Hulk,” starring Tatiana Maslany as the title character. Mark Ruffalo will return as the Hulk. And “Moon Knight,” driven largely by Egyptology and Egyptian culture, will also hit the streamer service. So will “Ironheart,” starring Dominique Thorne, “Secret Invasion,” starring Ben Mendelsohn (returning as Telos from “Captain Marvel”) and Samuel L. Jackson, as well as “Armor Wars,” with Don Cheadle returning as “Rhodey.”

With production and television shows in such flux, these announcements give audiences confidence that Disney will continue to chug along and utilize their Disney+ streaming service for all future Marvel television shows.

The company has announced several shows over the last year that Disney+ has been live, starting with “WandaVision,” itself dropping a trailer during the call today, “She-Hulk,” “Falcon and the Winter Soldier,” “Loki,” and “Moon Knight.” While “Falcon and the Winter Soldier” finally wrapped up production after a filming delay, the new series “Hawkeye,” set to star Jeremy Renner, has been seen filming in New York City with Hailee Steinfeld in the role of Kate Bishop. All of these shows had initially been announced during Disney’s splashy Hall H-esque presentation during their D23 Expo last year.

“WandaVision,” “Loki,” and “Falcon and the Winter Soldier” were included in the streaming service’s Super Bowl ad this year, but details on everything else have been relegated to rumor. Over the last few months it was announced that actress Tatiana Maslany was going to be part of “She-Hulk,” only for that to be debunked. And actor Oscar Isaac was attached to “Moon Knight,” though nothing has been officially confirmed.

Back in September it was revealed that Nick Fury himself, Samuel L. Jackson, would be seeing his own series on Disney+, being written and executive produced by Kyle Bradstreet though additional information remains scarce.

Jackson first portrayed Nick Fury, the founder of the Avengers who frequently helps the team’s various superheroes, in the post-credits scene in 2008’s “Iron Man,” the first Marvel Cinematic Universe film. He has reprised the role in 10 of the franchise’s other films: “Iron Man 2,” “Thor,” “Captain America: The First Avenger,” “The Avengers,” “Captain America: The Winter Soldier,” “Avengers: Age of Ultron,” “Avengers: Infinity War,” “Captain Marvel,” “Avengers Endgame,” and “Spider-Man: Far From Home.”

