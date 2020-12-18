Millie Bobby Brown and Russo Brothers Pair for Sci-Fi Road Trip ‘The Electric State’

Brown will star in the Russos' adaptation of a graphic novel about a girl who journeys with a robot to find her missing brother.

Hot off Netflix’s summer smash movie “Enola Holmes” and the popular series “Stranger Things,” Millie Bobby Brown has lined up her next project. This time, it won’t be a straight-to-streaming title, but instead a theatrical tentpole to be directed by Joe and Anthony Russo. Universal has landed the rights to “The Electric State,” according to Deadline, a science-fiction adventure based on the graphic novel of the same name by Simon Stålenhag.

The Russos, whose upcoming addiction drama “Cherry,” starring Tom Holland, is now in the awards mix courtesy of Apple TV+, will also produce “The Electric State” via their evolving AGBO banner. “Electric State” will be penned by AGBO writers Christopher Markus and Stephen McFeely, the scribes who previously teamed up with the Russos on films like “Captain America: Winter Soldier,” “Captain America: Civil War,” and “Avengers: Infinity War” and Avengers: Endgame,” all of which the brothers directed.

In “The Electric State,” Millie Bobby Brown will play a teenager who, after befriending a robot, realizes it has been sent to her by her missing brother. Together, she and the robot set out to find him, journeying cross-country in a post-apocalyptic late-1990s landscape, uncovering grand conspiracies along the way. NPR named “The Electric State” as one of the best books of 2018. It was initially acquired by AGBO in 2017, with “It” filmmaker Andy Muschietti eyed to direct. Muschietti, however, is now developing a “Flash” movie at Warner Bros. Andy and Barbara Muschietti will serve as producers on “The Electric State,” along with AGBO’s Mike Larocca.

Joe and Anthony Russo have another movie taking shape right now, and that’s Netflix big-budget actioner “The Gray Man,” starring Ryan Gosling, Chris Evans, and Ana de Armas. Based on Mark Greaney’s novel and penned by the Russos with help from Markus and McFeely, “Gray Man” follows Gentry (Gosling) as he’s hunted by former CIA colleague Lloyd (Evans).

Millie Bobby Brown, meanwhile, is currently shooting the fourth season of “Stranger Things.” Next year, she’ll be seen in “Godzilla v. Kong,” the Warner Bros. sequel heading to theaters and to HBO Max on May 21.

Deadline reports that production on “The Electric State” is being eyed for late 2021 or early 2022.

