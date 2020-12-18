New York Film Critics Circle Awards Winners (Updating Live)

Delroy Lindo was the critics group's first winner of the day, being awarded Best Actor for "Da 5 Bloods."

The 2020-2021 awards season is now beginning to pick up, as the New York Film Critics Circle announces the winners of its annual awards. Made up of critics from newspapers, magazines, and online publications, the critics group dates back to 1935 and includes IndieWire’s own Eric Kohn, David Ehrlich, and Kate Erbland.

The NYFCC Awards mark the first major critics group to hand out accolades during an awards season that has shifted to follow the Academy Awards’ lead. The Oscars ceremony was pushed back two months, as a result of the pandemic.

Up until this point, the Gotham Award nominees have been announced and the European Film Awards handed out trophies virtually last week.

“Another Round” was the big winner at the European ceremony, taking home awards for every category it was nominated: film, screenwriter, actor, and director.

“First Cow,” “Never Rarely Sometimes Always,” and “Relic” are among the films that earned multiple Gotham nominations, including Best Feature.

The NYFCC Awards will be the first major accolades handed out stateside this season. While the group is known for honoring major Oscar contenders, it also doles out praise for unconventional and beloved choices, like when the Safdie Brothers won Best Director for “Uncut Gems” or when it gave Best Actress to Regina Hall for “Support the Girls” in 2018.

The winner for Best Feature often goes on to be an Oscars heavyweight, with recent winners “The Irishman,” “Roma,” “Lady Bird,” and “La La Land” all earning Best Picture nominations.

The 2019 NYFCC winners that went on to take home Oscars are “Parasite” (which swept the Oscars with wins for Best Picture, Best Director, Best Original Screenplay, and Best International Feature, after winning NYFCC’s foreign-language award) and Best Supporting Actress winner Laura Dern (“Marriage Story”). NYFCC winners “I Lost My Body,” “Honeyland,” Joe Pesci (“The Irishman”), and Antonio Banderas (“Pain and Glory”) were nominated for Academy Awards after their wins.

IndieWire will update the following categories as they’re announced live:

Best Picture

Best Director

Best Screenplay

Best Actress

Best Actor: Delroy Lindo, “Da 5 Bloods”

Best Supporting Actress

Best Supporting Actor

Best Cinematography

Best Non-Fiction Film

Best Foreign Language Film

Best Animated Feature

Best First Film

Special Award: Kino Lorber, “for their creation of Kino Marquee, a virtual cinema distribution service that was designed to help support movie theaters, not destroy them.”

