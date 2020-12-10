Patty Jenkins ‘Tossed Out’ Joss Whedon’s ‘Justice League’: It Contradicted ‘Wonder Woman’

Jenkins said she didn't recognize the Wonder Woman character in Whedon's "Justice League" theatrical cut.

Patty Jenkins did not mince her words when asked on the “ReelBlend” podcast about whether or not she saw Joss Whedon’s “Justice League” theatrical cut. Jenkins’ original “Wonder Woman” movie opened to critical acclaim and blockbuster box office numbers in June 2017, while Whedon’s “Justice League” followed that same year in November. Both films feature Gal Gadot as Diana Prince/Wonder Woman, but Jenkins believes Whedon’s “Justice League” contradicted what came before in “Wonder Woman.” Whedon reshaped “Justice League” in reshoots and postproduction after Zack Snyder left the project following a family tragedy.

“I think that all of us DC directors tossed that out just as much as the fans did,” Jenkins said about Whedon’s “Justice League” theatrical cut. “But also, I felt that that version contradicted my first movie in many ways, and this current movie, which I was already in production on. So then, what are you going to do? I was like…you would have to play ball in both directions in order for that to work.”

Jenkins noted that she worked closely with Snyder to maintain a sense of character continuity for Diana Prince/Wonder Woman through “Wonder Woman,” Snyder’s “Justice League,” and the upcoming “Wonder Woman 1984.” Jenkins and Snyder mapped out where Diana would “sort of end up” by the end of the “Justice League” Snyder cut, thus allowing Jenkins to pick up with the character in “Wonder Woman 1984” in a natural way.

“I have to have my own films, and [Zack Snyder has] been very supportive of that,” Jenkins said. “And so, I think that that [Whedon’s ‘Justice League’] was kind of an outlier. They were trying to turn one thing into, kind of, another. And so then it becomes, ‘I don’t recognize half of these characters. I’m not sure what’s going on.’”

Jenkins’ “Wonder Woman 1984” will be the first Warner Bros. release to receive the studio’s new hybrid distribution model in which a film opens in theaters while simultaneously debuting on HBO Max for 31 days. Jenkins told SiriusXM this week that she would have “flipped out” a year ago had someone told her “Wonder Woman 1984” was splitting its theatrical release between streaming and theaters, but this hybrid release model was “the only good option” during the pandemic.

“I’m not for that plan in general,” Jenkins added about the HBO Max shift. “I’m very pro theatrical release and I will be that again, as soon as this is over. However, this is such a crazy year. It’s such a crazy year. It’s like all of us are trying to figure out with our lives, how to do everything the best we can.”

The “Wonder Woman 1984” theatrical and HBO Max launch is set for December 25.

Sign Up: Stay on top of the latest breaking film and TV news! Sign up for our Email Newsletters here.