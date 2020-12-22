Patty Jenkins: Warner Bros. Forced VFX-Heavy ‘Wonder Woman’ Ending That Critics Panned

"That's always been a little bit of a bummer that that's the one thing people talk about," Jenkins said of the ending.

Patty Jenkins’ “Wonder Woman 1984” press tour is becoming defined by her honest revelations about her working relationship with Warner Bros. On the heels of opening up about a salary dispute that erupted between the studio and herself over the “Wonder Woman” sequel, Jenkins now reveals to IGN in a video interview that it was Warner Bros. who forced her to change the ending of the original 2017 film into a bombastic VFX-heavy battle.

While Jenkins did not disclose the original ending of 2017’s “Wonder Woman,” she did say it was far more pared down than what Warner Bros. forced her to include. The studio-mandated ending featured Diana (Gal Gadot) facing off against Ares (David Thewlis) in a VFX bonanza, but this climax was widely panned by film critics. Jenkins said it’s been disappointing to see so many critics and fans get so hung up on the ending when it’s not something she came up with herself.

“The original end of the first movie was also smaller but the studio made me change it at the last minute,” Jenkins told IGN. “And so, that’s always been a little bit of a bummer that that’s the one thing people talk about because I agreed and I told the studio we didn’t have time to do it, but it was what it was. I ended up loving it, but that was not the original ending of the movie.”

As for “Wonder Woman 1984,” Jenkins got to indulge the studio and embrace her own creative preferences with an ending that has it both ways. As the director explained, “This time around, you know what I loved about it? I love that it has both at the end. We had visual effects, a big battle, which I just dug into and had such a blast executing, which I felt so satisfied with. But ultimately the end of the movie is much more pared down. That was really, really fun. No spoilers, there’s all kinds of stuff going on, but it was really fun to shape it differently.”

“Wonder Woman 1984” opens in theaters December 25, the same day it becomes available to stream on HBO Max for 31 days.

Sign Up: Stay on top of the latest breaking film and TV news! Sign up for our Email Newsletters here.